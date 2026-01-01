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2024 Dodge Durango
R/T Plus - Navigation - Apple CarPlay
2024 Dodge Durango
R/T Plus - Navigation - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
89,694KM
VIN 1C4SDJCT1RC193182
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6854A
- Mileage 89,694 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport Suspension, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G Wi-Fi!
With such a versatile, capable, and comfortable SUV, you may never need another family car after the Dodge Durango. This 2024 Dodge Durango is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Filled with impressive standard features, this family friendly 2024 Dodge Durango is a surprising and adventurous SUV. Versatile as they come, you can manage any road you find in comfort and style, while effortlessly leading the pack in this Dodge Durango. For a capable, impressive, and versatile family SUV that can still climb mountains, this Dodge Durango is ready for your family's next big adventure.
This SUV has 89,694 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Durango's trim level is R/T Plus. This Durango R/T Plus delivers incredible performance thanks to an upgraded powertrain and performance suspension, and also comes with a power operated liftgate for rear cargo access, Nappa leather upholstery, heated front seats, and tow equipment with hitch and sway control and trailer brake control. The standard features continue with remote engine start, a sport leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, and an upgraded 10.1-inch infotainment screen powered by Uconnect 5 and features inbuilt GPS navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and mobile hotspot internet access. Safety features also include blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert, forward collision mitigation, ParkSense with rear parking sensors, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G Wi-Fi, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4SDJCT1RC193182.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
With such a versatile, capable, and comfortable SUV, you may never need another family car after the Dodge Durango. This 2024 Dodge Durango is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Filled with impressive standard features, this family friendly 2024 Dodge Durango is a surprising and adventurous SUV. Versatile as they come, you can manage any road you find in comfort and style, while effortlessly leading the pack in this Dodge Durango. For a capable, impressive, and versatile family SUV that can still climb mountains, this Dodge Durango is ready for your family's next big adventure.
This SUV has 89,694 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Durango's trim level is R/T Plus. This Durango R/T Plus delivers incredible performance thanks to an upgraded powertrain and performance suspension, and also comes with a power operated liftgate for rear cargo access, Nappa leather upholstery, heated front seats, and tow equipment with hitch and sway control and trailer brake control. The standard features continue with remote engine start, a sport leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, and an upgraded 10.1-inch infotainment screen powered by Uconnect 5 and features inbuilt GPS navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and mobile hotspot internet access. Safety features also include blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert, forward collision mitigation, ParkSense with rear parking sensors, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G Wi-Fi, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4SDJCT1RC193182.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
Compass
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Red Accent Stitching
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Dodge Connect Tracker System
Mechanical
Block Heater
Sport Suspension
180 Amp Alternator
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.09 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
93.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
612.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ParkSense with Stop Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
19 Speakers
Uconnect Connected Travel & Traffic Services Real-Time Traffic Display
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
4G Wi-Fi
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
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Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2024 Dodge Durango