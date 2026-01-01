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<p>Amazing value! This 2013 Honda CR-V EX is the dependable, fuel-efficient SUV youve been looking for! Equipped with an automatic transmission, power sunroof, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, heated front seats, rearview camera, spacious interior, and much more. A perfect combination of comfort, practicality, and reliability!</p><p>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, <em><strong>Available</strong></em> Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, <em><strong>No-charge first oil change!</strong></em>, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. <strong>**<em>Ask about our U-select Standard Plus Extended Powertrain Warranty Covearge!!**</em> </strong><strong>Proudly </strong><strong>Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!</strong></p><p><strong>Priced at ONLY $12995 plus HST and licensing! Call today and book your test drive appointment!</strong></p>

2013 Honda CR-V

162,437 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Honda CR-V

EX, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAM, BLUETOOTH!

Watch This Vehicle
14455558

2013 Honda CR-V

EX, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAM, BLUETOOTH!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
162,437KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM3H53DH000418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26191
  • Mileage 162,437 KM

Vehicle Description

Amazing value! This 2013 Honda CR-V EX is the dependable, fuel-efficient SUV you've been looking for! Equipped with an automatic transmission, power sunroof, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, heated front seats, rearview camera, spacious interior, and much more. A perfect combination of comfort, practicality, and reliability!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, No-charge first oil change!, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. **Ask about our U-select Standard Plus Extended Powertrain Warranty Covearge!!** Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!

Priced at ONLY $12995 plus HST and licensing! Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
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613-830-5676

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$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2013 Honda CR-V