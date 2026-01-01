$30,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Audi A6
Technik - 91K! AWD, LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAV, LOADED!
2019 Audi A6
Technik - 91K! AWD, LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAV, LOADED!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,484 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!! CHECK OUT ALL THIS LUXURY FOR ONLY $30995 PLUS HST!! PRICE ONE OF THESE OUT BRAND NEW --- ITS OVER $100,000 BRAND NEW!!! This one has it all including: leather interior, heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, Bang & Olufsen stereo, 360 camera, navigation, s-line package and more! FULL EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE UP TO 180,000KM!!!!!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. *****Ask us about our U-select Executive Plus Extended Warranty available up to 180,000km!!***** Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!
Priced at ONLY $238 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $30995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Add 180,000km full extended warranty for ONLY $55 bi-weekly (plus hst) more!
*****Call today and book your test drive appointment!!!*****
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613-830-5676