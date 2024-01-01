Menu
Looking for an affordable, fully loaded hatchback under $14,000?? Then look no further! This 2014 Hyundai Elantra GLS hatchback is the car for you! Features include: automatic transmission, power panoramic sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, remote keyless entry, CD/MP3 player, alloy wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!

Priced at ONLY $223 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 36 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $13900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

104,563 KM

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
HATCHBACK! AUTO, PANO SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS!!

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

104,563KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD35LH2EU182576

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,563 KM

Looking for an affordable, fully loaded hatchback under $14,000?? Then look no further! This 2014 Hyundai Elantra GLS hatchback is the car for you! Features include: automatic transmission, power panoramic sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, remote keyless entry, CD/MP3 player, alloy wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!

Priced at ONLY $223 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 36 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $13900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Packages

AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
PANORAMIC SUNROOF
HEATED SEATS
POWER GROUP
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT