2015 RAM 1500
EXPRESS, HEMI V8, BLUETOOTH, BLACK PKG, SIRIUSXM!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 202,934 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a capable pick-up truck with a V8 engine!!?? Then this 2015 Ram 1500 Express is for you!!! Features include: power group, cruise control, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, touch-screen radio, SiriusXM satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free, black out package with black wheels and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!
Priced at ONLY $143 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $13900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
