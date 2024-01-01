Menu
<p>Looking for a capable pick-up truck with a V8 engine!!?? Then this 2015 Ram 1500 Express is for you!!! Features include: power group, cruise control, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, touch-screen radio, SiriusXM satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free, black out package with black wheels and more!</p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!</span></p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>Priced at ONLY $143 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $13900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 202,934 KM

BLACK PACKAGE
POWER GROUP
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO
AIR CONDITIONING
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
CRUISE CONTROL

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Split Bench Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Conventional Spare Tire

2015 RAM 1500