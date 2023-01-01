Menu
2017 Chevrolet Sonic

60,600 KM

Details Description Features

$20,991

+ tax & licensing
$20,991

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

PREMIER WITH RS PKG! AUTO, LEATHER ,SUNROOF, NAV!!

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

PREMIER WITH RS PKG! AUTO, LEATHER ,SUNROOF, NAV!!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$20,991

+ taxes & licensing

60,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10200291
  • Stock #: 23065
  • VIN: 1G1JF6SB9H4173145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this FULLY LOADED 2017 Chevrolet Sonic Premier with RS PACKAGE featuring gloss black wheels!! Featues include: automatic transmission, leather/suede interior, heated seats, power driver seat, push-button start, bluetooth hands-free, Carplay/Android Auto with navigation, remote start, sunroof, SiriusXM satellite radio and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $187 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $20991 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

PREMIER
RS PACKAGE
LEATHER
HEATED SEATS
POWER DRIVER SEAT
REMOTE START
BACK-UP CAMERA
ALLOY WHEELS
CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO WITH NAVIGATION

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

