613-830-5676
2017 Chevrolet Sonic
PREMIER WITH RS PKG! AUTO, LEATHER ,SUNROOF, NAV!!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10200291
- Stock #: 23065
- VIN: 1G1JF6SB9H4173145
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 60,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this FULLY LOADED 2017 Chevrolet Sonic Premier with RS PACKAGE featuring gloss black wheels!! Featues include: automatic transmission, leather/suede interior, heated seats, power driver seat, push-button start, bluetooth hands-free, Carplay/Android Auto with navigation, remote start, sunroof, SiriusXM satellite radio and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $187 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $20991 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
