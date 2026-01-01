Menu
<p>WOW!!! Check out this SUPER CLEAN 2018 GMC Acadia SLE All Wheel Drive!!! All the features you could ever need including: all wheel drive, power driver seat, remote start, heated seats, Bose premium audio system, touch-screen radio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, back-up camera, forward collision warning, SiriusXM satellite radio and more!</p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. <strong>**<em>Ask about our U-select Standard Plus Extended Powertrain Warranty Covearge!!**</em> </strong></span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;><strong>Proudly </strong></span><strong><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!</span></strong></p><p><strong>Priced at ONLY $219 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $20995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment today!!</strong></p><p> </p>

2018 GMC Acadia

143,383 KM

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Acadia

SLE - AWD, BOSE, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA!!!

2018 GMC Acadia

SLE - AWD, BOSE, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA!!!

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
143,383KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKKNSLS1JZ220154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 143,383 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!! Check out this SUPER CLEAN 2018 GMC Acadia SLE All Wheel Drive!!! All the features you could ever need including: all wheel drive, power driver seat, remote start, heated seats, Bose premium audio system, touch-screen radio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, back-up camera, forward collision warning, SiriusXM satellite radio and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. **Ask about our U-select Standard Plus Extended Powertrain Warranty Covearge!!** Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!

Priced at ONLY $219 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $20995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment today!!

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
$20,995

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2018 GMC Acadia