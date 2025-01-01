Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WOW!! Check out this sharp-looking, 6-speed manual MINI Cooper!!! Features include: power panoramic sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, push-button start, gloss black alloy wheels and more!</p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Priced at ONLY $159 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $21995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment! </span></p>

2019 MINI Cooper

72,113 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 MINI Cooper

6SPD! PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS!!!

Watch This Vehicle
12106927

2019 MINI Cooper

6SPD! PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS!!!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1737213587
  2. 1737213586
  3. 1737213587
  4. 1737213587
  5. 1737213587
  6. 1737213587
  7. 1737213587
  8. 1737213586
  9. 1737213587
  10. 1737213587
  11. 1737213587
  12. 1737213587
  13. 1737213587
  14. 1737213587
  15. 1737213587
  16. 1737213587
  17. 1737213587
  18. 1737213587
  19. 1737213587
  20. 1737213587
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,113KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWXU1C51K2F93164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 72,113 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!! Check out this sharp-looking, 6-speed manual MINI Cooper!!! Features include: power panoramic sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, push-button start, gloss black alloy wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $159 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $21995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

LEATHER
PANORAMIC SUNROOF
HEATED SEATS
BACK-UP CAMERA
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2022 Buick Envision SPORT TOURING, HUD, BOSE AUDIO, PANO ROOF, LEATHER for sale in Orleans, ON
2022 Buick Envision SPORT TOURING, HUD, BOSE AUDIO, PANO ROOF, LEATHER 43,463 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 MINI Cooper 6SPD! PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS!!! for sale in Orleans, ON
2019 MINI Cooper 6SPD! PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS!!! 72,113 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD CREW CAB 143.5
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD CREW CAB 143.5" LT W/1LT 199,311 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2019 MINI Cooper