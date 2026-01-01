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<p><strong>WOW!</strong> <em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>That is the word to use to describe this car!!</strong></span></em> This 2020 Audi S5 just arrived from the local Audi dealership! FULLY LOADED with everything including: Bang and Olufsen stereo, carbon fiber interior trim option, red leather interior, red brake calipers, panoramic sunroof, heated leather seats, MASSAGING SEATS!, navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free and more!!</p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.<em><strong> *****Ask us about our U-select Executive Plus Extended Warranty available up to 180,000km!!*****</strong></em> <strong>Proudly </strong></span><strong><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!</span></strong></p><p><strong>Priced at ONLY $284 bi-weekly with $2500 down over 78 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $39799 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!! <em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 18pt;>This is a car that WILL make your neighbours JEALOUS!!!</span></span></em></strong></p>

2020 Audi S5

66,311 KM

Details Description Features

$39,799

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Audi S5

Technik B&O Stereo-carbon fiber trim-red calipers!

Watch This Vehicle
14189534

2020 Audi S5

Technik B&O Stereo-carbon fiber trim-red calipers!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1780310942679
  2. 1780310943272
  3. 1780310943727
  4. 1780310944157
  5. 1780310944588
  6. 1780310945010
  7. 1780310945422
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$39,799

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
66,311KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUB4CF52LA002443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,311 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! That is the word to use to describe this car!! This 2020 Audi S5 just arrived from the local Audi dealership! FULLY LOADED with everything including: Bang and Olufsen stereo, carbon fiber interior trim option, red leather interior, red brake calipers, panoramic sunroof, heated leather seats, MASSAGING SEATS!, navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free and more!!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. *****Ask us about our U-select Executive Plus Extended Warranty available up to 180,000km!!***** Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!

Priced at ONLY $284 bi-weekly with $2500 down over 78 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $39799 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!! This is a car that WILL make your neighbours JEALOUS!!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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613-830-5676

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$39,799

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2020 Audi S5