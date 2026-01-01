$39,799+ taxes & licensing
2020 Audi S5
Technik B&O Stereo-carbon fiber trim-red calipers!
2020 Audi S5
Technik B&O Stereo-carbon fiber trim-red calipers!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
$39,799
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 66,311 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW! That is the word to use to describe this car!! This 2020 Audi S5 just arrived from the local Audi dealership! FULLY LOADED with everything including: Bang and Olufsen stereo, carbon fiber interior trim option, red leather interior, red brake calipers, panoramic sunroof, heated leather seats, MASSAGING SEATS!, navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free and more!!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. *****Ask us about our U-select Executive Plus Extended Warranty available up to 180,000km!!***** Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!
Priced at ONLY $284 bi-weekly with $2500 down over 78 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $39799 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!! This is a car that WILL make your neighbours JEALOUS!!!
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613-830-5676