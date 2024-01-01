2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

4-wheel drive

Off Road Suspension

Steering, power

Suspension Package, Premium Smooth Ride

Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar

Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs

Mechanical jack with tools

Hill decent control

Cooling, auxiliary transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil

Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator

Rear axle, 3.23 ratio

Electronic Precision Shift

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

GVWR, 7500 lbs. (3402 kg)

Transfer case, active, 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, includes neutral position for dinghy towing

Fuel, gasoline, E15

Alternator, 220 amps

Engine air filtration monitor

Differential, mechanical limited-slip

Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way connector and 2" trailering receiver

Air filter, heavy-duty

Battery, 800 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating

Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)

Exhaust, single system, single-outlet

Recovery hooks, Red, horizontal-mounted

Skid plate, front

Automatic Stop/Start (Standard on vehicles built before 6-7-2021. Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 equipped with a V8 engine will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start, which removes Automatic Stop/Start, Engine control stop/start d...