$70,235+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
Z71 - Leather Seats
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
Z71 - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$70,235
+ taxes & licensing
48,602KM
Used
VIN 1GNSKPKDXMR283480
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,602 KM
Vehicle Description
Off Road Suspension, Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Premium Bose Audio!
A perfect blend of modern design and legendary strength and performance, this innovative Chevrolet Tahoe offers a premium driving experience, no matter where you go, or what you do. This 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This Chevy Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The impressive amount of cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers stuff as well. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play harder with this capable Chevy Tahoe. This SUV has 48,602 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tahoe's trim level is Z71. Upgrading to this highly capable Tahoe Z71 is an excellent decision as it has been enhanced with an off-road Z71 suspension package, black aluminum wheels, an exclusive front grille and a high-approach angle front bumper plus blacked out exterior trim accents. Additional features include a large 10.2 inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with voice recognition, 4G Wi-Fi, luxurious leather heated seats, a power liftgate and a Bose premium audio system. It also includes a premium smooth ride suspension, dark tubular assist side steps, remote keyless entry and remote engine start, rear parking assist with an HD rear vision camera, forward collision alert with automatic pedestrian braking, LED IntelliBeam headlights, Bluetooth audio streaming, SiriusXM plus power driver and passenger seats. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Suspension, Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Premium Bose Audio, Power Liftgate, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $537.15 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Cargo management system
Apple CarPlay
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Following Distance Indicator
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Defogger, rear-window electric
Lighting, interior with dome light, driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry
Keyless start, push button
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, sliding
Assist handles, overhead, driver and front passenger, located in headliner
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt, located in the centre stack of instrument panel
USB charging-only ports, 4, (2) located on rear of centre console and (2) in 3rd row
Assist handles, front passenger A-pillar and second row outboard B-pillar
Console, floor with storage area and removable storage tray
Power outlets, 2, 120-volt, located on the rear of the centre console and rear cargo area
Warning tones headlamp on, driver and right-front passenger seat belt unfasten and turn signal on
Seat adjusters, 10-way power includes 8-way power driver and front passenger seats with 2-way power lumbar
Sill plates, bright, front and rear door
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting in occupant area. Horizontal surface of cargo area covered in black vinyl.
Wireless charging Standard on vehicles built before 7-12-2021. Vehicles built on or after 7-12-2021, will have (00C) Not Equipped with Wireless Charging which removes Wireless Charging and its content. See dealer for details. The system wirelessly char...
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Trailer Sway Control
Door handles, body-colour
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, LED
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Glass, windshield shade band
Active aero shutters, upper
Lamps, stop and tail, LED
Glass, acoustic, laminated
Liftgate, rear power programmable, hands-free with emblem projection
Fascia, front high-approach angle
LPO, Assist steps, tubular, Black (dealer-installed)
Tires, 275/60R20SL all-terrain, blackwall
Wheels, 20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) machined aluminum with Technical Grey pockets
Power Options
Power Seats
Mechanical
4-wheel drive
Off Road Suspension
Steering, power
Suspension Package, Premium Smooth Ride
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Mechanical jack with tools
Hill decent control
Cooling, auxiliary transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Electronic Precision Shift
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
GVWR, 7500 lbs. (3402 kg)
Transfer case, active, 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, includes neutral position for dinghy towing
Fuel, gasoline, E15
Alternator, 220 amps
Engine air filtration monitor
Differential, mechanical limited-slip
Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way connector and 2" trailering receiver
Air filter, heavy-duty
Battery, 800 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
Exhaust, single system, single-outlet
Recovery hooks, Red, horizontal-mounted
Skid plate, front
Automatic Stop/Start (Standard on vehicles built before 6-7-2021. Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 equipped with a V8 engine will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start, which removes Automatic Stop/Start, Engine control stop/start d...
Engine control, stop/start system disable button, non-latching (Standard on vehicles built before 6-7-2021. Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 equipped with a V8 engine will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start, which removes Automat...
Safety
Hill start assist
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist, includes Traction Control
Rear seat reminder
Door locks, rear child security, manual
IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Hitch Guidance
LATCH System (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second-row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Radio, HD
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, Bose 9-speaker stereo
Additional Features
Park Assist
Premium Bose Audio
ASSIST STEPS
SiriusXM
Audio Streaming
4G Wi-Fi
Email Myers Automotive Group
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe