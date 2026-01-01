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2024 Mazda MAZDA3
GT w/Turbo i-ACTIV AWD - Navigation
2024 Mazda MAZDA3
GT w/Turbo i-ACTIV AWD - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
71,869KM
VIN JM1BPBDY1R1658496
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,869 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, HUD, 360 Camera, Sunroof!
Every consideration has been made so this Mazda feels as if it were built just for you. This 2024 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Like all Mazdas, this 2024 Mazda3 was built with one thing in mind: You. Born from the obsession with creating beautiful vehicles and expressed through a design language called Kodo: which means Soul of Motion Mazda aimed to capture movement, even while standing still. Stepping inside its elegant and airy cabin, you'll feel right at home with ultra comfortable seats, a perfectly positioned steering wheel, and top-notch technology for the modern era.
This sedan has 71,869 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Mazda3's trim level is GT w/Turbo i-ACTIV AWD. Step up to this Mazda3 GT i-ACTIV and be rewarded with a glass sunroof, Bose Premium audio, a driver's head up display and a surround camera system. Also standard include adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, heated leather-trimmed seats with a heated steering, inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, forward and rear collision mitigation, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, HUD, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Every consideration has been made so this Mazda feels as if it were built just for you. This 2024 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Like all Mazdas, this 2024 Mazda3 was built with one thing in mind: You. Born from the obsession with creating beautiful vehicles and expressed through a design language called Kodo: which means Soul of Motion Mazda aimed to capture movement, even while standing still. Stepping inside its elegant and airy cabin, you'll feel right at home with ultra comfortable seats, a perfectly positioned steering wheel, and top-notch technology for the modern era.
This sedan has 71,869 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Mazda3's trim level is GT w/Turbo i-ACTIV AWD. Step up to this Mazda3 GT i-ACTIV and be rewarded with a glass sunroof, Bose Premium audio, a driver's head up display and a surround camera system. Also standard include adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, heated leather-trimmed seats with a heated steering, inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, forward and rear collision mitigation, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, HUD, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Heated Seats
Immobilizer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Mazda Connected Services (2-year trial subscription included) Tracker System
Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) w/Stop & Go
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 215/45R18 AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 18" Black Finish Alloy
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Smart City Brake Support (SCBS)
Aerial View Camera System
Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Smart Brake Support - Rear (SBS-R)/Rear Crossing (SBS-RC)
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
48 L Fuel Tank
3.58 axle ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode, drive selection switch and paddle shifters
65-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: dynamic pressure turbo
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
12 Speakers
Additional Features
Premium Audio
HUD
360 Camera
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Collision Mitigation
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
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Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2024 Mazda MAZDA3