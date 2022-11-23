$10,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1989 Chevrolet Camaro
RS PACKAGE
Location
Fanaa Auto Group Inc.
205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 9333112
- VIN: 1G1FP21S7KL107252
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 168,500 KM
Vehicle Description
1989 CHEVROLET CAMARO RS
2.8 L V6 with Manual Transmission!
168500 KMS!
$10,995!!
NICE CLEAN CLASSIC!
Runs and Drives Good!
2.8L V6!!
Red on Red RS Package, Rare Manual Transmission, Recent Paint, Black Rims recently done.
Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. Vehicle being sold AS IS and as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle may not be driveable if not certified.
CALL US TODAY!
Contact us before heading down as sometimes vehicles may be located at an offsite storage
FANAA AUTO GROUP
Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com
www.fanaaauto.com
Vehicle Features
