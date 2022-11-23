Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1989 Chevrolet Camaro

168,500 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

416-356-3904

Contact Seller
1989 Chevrolet Camaro

1989 Chevrolet Camaro

RS PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

1989 Chevrolet Camaro

RS PACKAGE

Location

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

416-356-3904

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

168,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9333112
  • VIN: 1G1FP21S7KL107252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 168,500 KM

Vehicle Description

1989 CHEVROLET CAMARO RS

2.8 L V6 with Manual Transmission!

168500 KMS! 

$10,995!! 

NICE CLEAN CLASSIC! 

Runs and Drives Good!

2.8L V6!! 

Red on Red RS Package,  Rare Manual Transmission, Recent Paint, Black Rims recently done.

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. Vehicle being sold AS IS and as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle may not be driveable if not certified.

CALL US TODAY!

Contact us before heading down as sometimes vehicles may be located at an offsite storage 

FANAA AUTO GROUP

Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com 

416 356-3904

www.fanaaauto.com

Vehicle Features

Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

1989 Chevrolet Camar...
 168,500 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2007 Ford Mustang 2d...
 56,730 KM
$55,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Juke 5DR...
 230,430 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Email Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-3904

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory