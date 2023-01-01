Menu
2009 Kia Sedona

152,432 KM

Details

$6,498

+ tax & licensing
$6,498

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2009 Kia Sedona

2009 Kia Sedona

4DR WGN LX

2009 Kia Sedona

4DR WGN LX

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,498

+ taxes & licensing

152,432KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9500698
  VIN: KNDMB233296292127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,432 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.




Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.





R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Premium Sound System
CD Player

