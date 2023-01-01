Menu
2010 Dodge Journey

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Mint Auto Sales

905-240-6468

SE

SE

Location

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9585076
  • Stock #: 701
  • VIN: 3D4PG4FBXAT243252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles are certified!!!

 

We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.

On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit... You’re Approved!!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

