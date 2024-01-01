Menu
<p>LOW MILEAGE 2011 DODGE JOURNEY CANADA VALUE PACKAGE FOR SALE!! HEALTHY CONDITION WITH NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, NEW WINTER TIRES!, NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND, AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE PRICE OF 7,499 + TAX!! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A FREE COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 6 4 7 8 6 2 7 9 0 4</p>

2011 Dodge Journey

127,000 KM

$7,250

+ tax & licensing
2011 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Package FWD *LOW KMS*

2011 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Package FWD *LOW KMS*

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,250

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3D4PG4FB4BT529664

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

LOW MILEAGE 2011 DODGE JOURNEY CANADA VALUE PACKAGE FOR SALE!! HEALTHY CONDITION WITH NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, NEW WINTER TIRES!, NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND, AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE PRICE OF 7,499 + TAX!! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A FREE COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 6 4 7 8 6 2 7 9 0 4

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
416-271-9996

$7,250

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

2011 Dodge Journey