Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f4f4f5;>2011 Jeep compass Fwd - Power Windows-Heated Seats-Air Conditioning-Keyless Entry-Cruise Control-Sunroof / Moonroof-Power Steering</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f4f4f5;>-Alloy Wheels- Lot more options..ect...</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f4f4f5;>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f4f4f5;>Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA<br style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7; />==== Buy with confidence; ====<br style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7; />We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC). </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f4f4f5;>Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f4f4f5;>Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins .</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f4f4f5;>For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f4f4f5;>Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f4f4f5;>766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f4f4f5;>289 -653-1993</p>

2011 Jeep Compass

121,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Jeep Compass

FWD 4dr North Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Jeep Compass

FWD 4dr North Edition

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

  1. 1728154757
  2. 1728154761
  3. 1728154763
  4. 1728154765
  5. 1728154766
  6. 1728154768
  7. 1728154771
  8. 1728154773
  9. 1728154775
  10. 1728154777
  11. 1728154781
  12. 1728154785
  13. 1728154788
  14. 1728154789
  15. 1728154792
  16. 1728154794
  17. 1728154795
  18. 1728154797
  19. 1728154869
  20. 1728154869
  21. 1728154869
  22. 1728154869
  23. 1728154868
  24. 1728154868
  25. 1728154869
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
121,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1J4NT4FB2BD144877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Jeep compass Fwd - Power Windows-Heated Seats-Air Conditioning-Keyless Entry-Cruise Control-Sunroof / Moonroof-Power Steering

-Alloy Wheels- Lot more options..ect...

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"

Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
==== Buy with confidence; ====
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC). 

Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)

Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins .

For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa

289 -653-1993

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Used 2015 Infiniti QX60 AWD 4dr for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Infiniti QX60 AWD 4dr 132,000 KM SOLD
Used 2019 Infiniti QX60 PURE AWD for sale in Oshawa, ON
2019 Infiniti QX60 PURE AWD 109,000 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Fiesta 4dr Sdn Titanium for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Ford Fiesta 4dr Sdn Titanium 120,000 KM $8,699 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-653-XXXX

(click to show)

289-653-1993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

Contact Seller
2011 Jeep Compass