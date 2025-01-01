Menu
2012 Dodge Ram 3500 CrewCab Dually Laramie 4x4-Comes with 8 ft Box equipped with installed Fifth Wheel/Gooseneck Prep Package offering a maximum towing capacity of up to 37,000 lbs. The package includes a structural crossmember with integrated mounting hardware. powered by 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel -6 speed automatic- Sunroof-Power Seats-Heated Seats-Air Conditioning-Keyless Entry-Navigation-Power Windows-Power Locks-Leather-Remote Start-Rear Slider-2 Factory DVD with 2 Headphone and remote controler- Exhaust brake-Cooled Leather Seats...ect

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING

==== Buy with confidence; ====

OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA Member

$33,999 + HST & Licensing

 

✅ FINANCING availab

✅ WARRANTY available

✅ We'll take your trade-in.

 

Car proof reports are available upon request. For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca 

 

766 Simcoe Street South 

Oshawa 

289 653 1993 

 

Oshawa fine auto sales

2012 RAM 3500

353,000 KM

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing
2012 RAM 3500

4WD Crew Cab 169" Laramie Limited

2012 RAM 3500

4WD Crew Cab 169" Laramie Limited

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
353,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C63DRKL6CG307063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 353,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993

2012 RAM 3500