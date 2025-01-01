$33,999+ taxes & licensing
2012 RAM 3500
4WD Crew Cab 169" Laramie Limited
Location
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 353,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Dodge Ram 3500 CrewCab Dually Laramie 4x4-Comes with 8 ft Box equipped with installed Fifth Wheel/Gooseneck Prep Package offering a maximum towing capacity of up to 37,000 lbs. The package includes a structural crossmember with integrated mounting hardware. powered by 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel -6 speed automatic- Sunroof-Power Seats-Heated Seats-Air Conditioning-Keyless Entry-Navigation-Power Windows-Power Locks-Leather-Remote Start-Rear Slider-2 Factory DVD with 2 Headphone and remote controler- Exhaust brake-Cooled Leather Seats...ect
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING
==== Buy with confidence; ====
OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA Member
✅ FINANCING availab
✅ WARRANTY available
✅ We’ll take your trade-in.
Car proof reports are available upon request. For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
289-653-1993