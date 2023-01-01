$10,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA6
GS | Auto | Bluetooth | Power Group | Cold AC ++
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
$10,995
- Listing ID: 10144977
- Stock #: 326
- VIN: 1YVHZ8BH8D5M02880
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,756 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
Ingot Silver Exterior On Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Cold Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD Player, Telescopic Steering, Rear Split & Folding Seats, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
A solid car for anyone looking for an inexpensive and reliable sedan! This 2013 Mazda 6 is equipped with a 4-cylinder engine that will deliver a fuel-efficient experience while providing you with more interior and trunk space. The body is in exceptional condition and the car drives exactly as it should! Don't wait! Call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
Vehicle Features
