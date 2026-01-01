$1,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Kia Forte
LX
2015 Kia Forte
LX
Location
Olympia Auto Center
226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6
905-579-6777
Sold As Is
$1,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 267,000 KM
Vehicle Description
4 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, Silver in Colour, Air, Tilt, PW, PL, Power Mirrors, Delay Wipers, CD Player and more. Runs and Drives Very Well. $1999+tax & licensing. AS IS SPECIAL. Phone: (905) 718-5032. OLYMPIA AUTO CENTRE. Visit our location at 226 Bloor Street East, Oshawa. Just West of Ritson Road on North side of Street. Directly across from The Baker's Table Bakery. Over 25 years in business, since 1999. Open Monday thru Saturday from 11:00 A.M. - 9:00 P.M. by appointment, just call in advance to book a time. Thank you. ***AS IS OMVIC DISCLAIMER REQUIRED BY LAW.*** “This vehicle is being sold ”as is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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905-579-6777