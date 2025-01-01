$17,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
4WD Reg Cab 120.5" Express
Location
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993
Certified
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 169,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Ram 1500 Single Cab 4WD- V8 -5.7L Hemi Engine-6-Speed Automatic Transmission-1 Year Warranty included " Global warranty, Bronze Pkg. $5,000/claim , Unlimited kms-Unlimited Caims, $150 Deductible. ask us for more details" Power Windows-Power Mirrors-Heated Mirrors- Blind spot Mirror's- Power Doors-- Bluetooth -Connectivity | USB& AUX Input | Air Conditioning | Keyless Entry | Rearview Camera | Cloth Seats....
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"
Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!!
==== Buy with confidence; ====
OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA Member
FINANCING available
WARRANTY available
We’ll take your trade-in.
For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.
Vehicle Features
