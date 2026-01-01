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<p>Discover refined style and practical performance with this pre-owned 2017 Ford Fusion SE, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. Its elegant Champagne exterior perfectly complements the sophisticated black and tan interior, creating a visually appealing and comfortable cabin. This four-door sedan is powered by a fuel-efficient gasoline engine and features a smooth automatic transmission, making it an excellent choice for your daily commute or weekend adventures. With a front-wheel-drive system, you can expect responsive handling and reliable performance on Canadian roads. This Fusion SE has 90,300 kilometers on the odometer, representing a well-maintained vehicle ready for its next chapter.</p><p>This 2017 Ford Fusion SE offers a suite of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Navigate with confidence thanks to the integrated rearview camera, providing a clear view of your surroundings when backing up. Stay connected and entertained with the intuitive infotainment system, featuring Bluetooth connectivity for seamless phone and audio streaming. Enjoy year-round comfort with the convenience of heated seats, perfect for those chilly mornings. The power-adjustable drivers seat allows you to find your ideal driving position with ease, ensuring maximum comfort on longer journeys. Plus, the spacious sedan body style provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it a versatile choice for any lifestyle.</p><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Ford Fusion

90,300 KM

Details Description Features

$13,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle
14171734

2017 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,989

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
90,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0HD2HR106397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Champagne
  • Interior Colour Black and Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover refined style and practical performance with this pre-owned 2017 Ford Fusion SE, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. Its elegant Champagne exterior perfectly complements the sophisticated black and tan interior, creating a visually appealing and comfortable cabin. This four-door sedan is powered by a fuel-efficient gasoline engine and features a smooth automatic transmission, making it an excellent choice for your daily commute or weekend adventures. With a front-wheel-drive system, you can expect responsive handling and reliable performance on Canadian roads. This Fusion SE has 90,300 kilometers on the odometer, representing a well-maintained vehicle ready for its next chapter.

This 2017 Ford Fusion SE offers a suite of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Navigate with confidence thanks to the integrated rearview camera, providing a clear view of your surroundings when backing up. Stay connected and entertained with the intuitive infotainment system, featuring Bluetooth connectivity for seamless phone and audio streaming. Enjoy year-round comfort with the convenience of heated seats, perfect for those chilly mornings. The power-adjustable driver's seat allows you to find your ideal driving position with ease, ensuring maximum comfort on longer journeys. Plus, the spacious sedan body style provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it a versatile choice for any lifestyle.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

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905-571-XXXX

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905-571-3460

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$13,989

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2017 Ford Fusion