$13,989+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Fusion
SE
2017 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$13,989
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Champagne
- Interior Colour Black and Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover refined style and practical performance with this pre-owned 2017 Ford Fusion SE, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. Its elegant Champagne exterior perfectly complements the sophisticated black and tan interior, creating a visually appealing and comfortable cabin. This four-door sedan is powered by a fuel-efficient gasoline engine and features a smooth automatic transmission, making it an excellent choice for your daily commute or weekend adventures. With a front-wheel-drive system, you can expect responsive handling and reliable performance on Canadian roads. This Fusion SE has 90,300 kilometers on the odometer, representing a well-maintained vehicle ready for its next chapter.
This 2017 Ford Fusion SE offers a suite of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Navigate with confidence thanks to the integrated rearview camera, providing a clear view of your surroundings when backing up. Stay connected and entertained with the intuitive infotainment system, featuring Bluetooth connectivity for seamless phone and audio streaming. Enjoy year-round comfort with the convenience of heated seats, perfect for those chilly mornings. The power-adjustable driver's seat allows you to find your ideal driving position with ease, ensuring maximum comfort on longer journeys. Plus, the spacious sedan body style provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it a versatile choice for any lifestyle.
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