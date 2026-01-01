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<p>Embark on your next adventure with this capable and stylish 2017 Jeep Compass North, ready for whatever Canadian roads throw your way. Its classic white exterior and comfortable grey interior offer a timeless look, perfect for daily commutes or weekend getaways. As a 4-wheel drive SUV, this Compass is built to handle diverse weather conditions and explore beyond the beaten path with confidence.</p><p>This 2017 Jeep Compass North is more than just a vehicle; its your partner in exploration. With 147,060 kilometers on the odometer, its proven its reliability and is eager to continue serving its next owner. R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is proud to offer this versatile SUV, combining practicality with the adventurous spirit that Jeep is known for.</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2017 Jeep Compass North truly stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Legendary 4-Wheel Drive Capability:</strong> Conquer any terrain or weather with Jeeps renowned 4x4 system, providing exceptional traction and confidence when you need it most.</li><li><strong>Spacious SUV / Crossover Body Style:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making this Compass perfect for family outings, road trips, and all your hauling needs.</li><li><strong>Durable and Practical Design:</strong> The clean white exterior and comfortable grey interior offer a blend of style and everyday usability, ready for any scenario.</li><li><strong>Proven 2017 Jeep Engineering:</strong> Benefit from the reliability and renowned engineering that Jeep is celebrated for, ensuring a dependable driving experience.</li><li><strong>Adventure-Ready Vehicle:</strong> With its robust build and versatile nature, this Compass is primed to be your companion for all your journeys, big or small.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Jeep Compass

147,060 KM

Details Description Features

$12,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Watch This Vehicle
14403919

2017 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,989

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
147,060KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4NJDBBXHT656231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,060 KM

Vehicle Description

Embark on your next adventure with this capable and stylish 2017 Jeep Compass North, ready for whatever Canadian roads throw your way. Its classic white exterior and comfortable grey interior offer a timeless look, perfect for daily commutes or weekend getaways. As a 4-wheel drive SUV, this Compass is built to handle diverse weather conditions and explore beyond the beaten path with confidence.

This 2017 Jeep Compass North is more than just a vehicle; it's your partner in exploration. With 147,060 kilometers on the odometer, it's proven its reliability and is eager to continue serving its next owner. R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is proud to offer this versatile SUV, combining practicality with the adventurous spirit that Jeep is known for.

Here are five features that make this 2017 Jeep Compass North truly stand out:

  • Legendary 4-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any terrain or weather with Jeep's renowned 4x4 system, providing exceptional traction and confidence when you need it most.
  • Spacious SUV / Crossover Body Style: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making this Compass perfect for family outings, road trips, and all your hauling needs.
  • Durable and Practical Design: The clean white exterior and comfortable grey interior offer a blend of style and everyday usability, ready for any scenario.
  • Proven 2017 Jeep Engineering: Benefit from the reliability and renowned engineering that Jeep is celebrated for, ensuring a dependable driving experience.
  • Adventure-Ready Vehicle: With its robust build and versatile nature, this Compass is primed to be your companion for all your journeys, big or small.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

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905-571-XXXX

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905-571-3460

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$12,989

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2017 Jeep Compass