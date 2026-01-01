$12,989+ taxes & licensing
2017 Jeep Compass
NORTH
2017 Jeep Compass
NORTH
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$12,989
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 147,060 KM
Vehicle Description
Embark on your next adventure with this capable and stylish 2017 Jeep Compass North, ready for whatever Canadian roads throw your way. Its classic white exterior and comfortable grey interior offer a timeless look, perfect for daily commutes or weekend getaways. As a 4-wheel drive SUV, this Compass is built to handle diverse weather conditions and explore beyond the beaten path with confidence.
This 2017 Jeep Compass North is more than just a vehicle; it's your partner in exploration. With 147,060 kilometers on the odometer, it's proven its reliability and is eager to continue serving its next owner. R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is proud to offer this versatile SUV, combining practicality with the adventurous spirit that Jeep is known for.
Here are five features that make this 2017 Jeep Compass North truly stand out:
- Legendary 4-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any terrain or weather with Jeep's renowned 4x4 system, providing exceptional traction and confidence when you need it most.
- Spacious SUV / Crossover Body Style: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making this Compass perfect for family outings, road trips, and all your hauling needs.
- Durable and Practical Design: The clean white exterior and comfortable grey interior offer a blend of style and everyday usability, ready for any scenario.
- Proven 2017 Jeep Engineering: Benefit from the reliability and renowned engineering that Jeep is celebrated for, ensuring a dependable driving experience.
- Adventure-Ready Vehicle: With its robust build and versatile nature, this Compass is primed to be your companion for all your journeys, big or small.
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