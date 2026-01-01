$16,989+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$16,989
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 111,246 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the versatile and capable 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander ES, a fantastic option for those seeking adventure and everyday practicality here at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This grey SUV/Crossover boasts a sleek exterior that's sure to turn heads, complemented by a comfortable black interior designed for your enjoyment on every journey. With its reliable gasoline engine and efficient Variable Transmission, paired with the confidence of 4-wheel drive, you're ready to tackle any road condition Canada throws your way, from city streets to more rugged terrain.
This 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander ES, with 111,246 kilometers on the odometer, offers a comfortable and spacious cabin, making it ideal for families, road trips, or simply hauling your gear. The 4-door design ensures easy access for all passengers, and the practical SUV/Crossover body style provides ample cargo space without compromising on maneuverability. It's a well-rounded vehicle designed to adapt to your lifestyle, offering a blend of comfort, utility, and the added security of all-wheel drive.
Here are 5 features that make this Outlander ES truly stand out:
- Go Anywhere 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer Canadian winters and explore off-the-beaten-path destinations with the confidence and capability of its advanced 4-wheel drive system.
- Spacious SUV/Crossover Design: Enjoy generous passenger room and ample cargo capacity, perfect for family outings, sports equipment, or weekend getaways.
- Sleek Grey Exterior with Comfortable Black Interior: Drive in style with a sophisticated grey exterior that's complemented by a refined and inviting black interior, creating a premium feel.
- Smooth and Efficient Variable Transmission (CVT): Experience a seamless and fuel-efficient driving experience thanks to the responsive Continuously Variable Transmission.
- Reliable Gasoline Engine: Benefit from a robust and dependable gasoline powertrain, offering a great balance of performance and efficiency for your daily commute and adventures.
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