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<p>Discover the versatile and capable 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander ES, a fantastic option for those seeking adventure and everyday practicality here at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This grey SUV/Crossover boasts a sleek exterior thats sure to turn heads, complemented by a comfortable black interior designed for your enjoyment on every journey. With its reliable gasoline engine and efficient Variable Transmission, paired with the confidence of 4-wheel drive, youre ready to tackle any road condition Canada throws your way, from city streets to more rugged terrain.</p><p>This 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander ES, with 111,246 kilometers on the odometer, offers a comfortable and spacious cabin, making it ideal for families, road trips, or simply hauling your gear. The 4-door design ensures easy access for all passengers, and the practical SUV/Crossover body style provides ample cargo space without compromising on maneuverability. Its a well-rounded vehicle designed to adapt to your lifestyle, offering a blend of comfort, utility, and the added security of all-wheel drive.</p><p>Here are 5 features that make this Outlander ES truly stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Go Anywhere 4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer Canadian winters and explore off-the-beaten-path destinations with the confidence and capability of its advanced 4-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Spacious SUV/Crossover Design:</strong> Enjoy generous passenger room and ample cargo capacity, perfect for family outings, sports equipment, or weekend getaways.</li><li><strong>Sleek Grey Exterior with Comfortable Black Interior:</strong> Drive in style with a sophisticated grey exterior thats complemented by a refined and inviting black interior, creating a premium feel.</li><li><strong>Smooth and Efficient Variable Transmission (CVT):</strong> Experience a seamless and fuel-efficient driving experience thanks to the responsive Continuously Variable Transmission.</li><li><strong>Reliable Gasoline Engine:</strong> Benefit from a robust and dependable gasoline powertrain, offering a great balance of performance and efficiency for your daily commute and adventures.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

111,246 KM

Details Description Features

$16,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES

Watch This Vehicle
14283821

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,989

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
111,246KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA4AZ2A3XKZ605702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,246 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the versatile and capable 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander ES, a fantastic option for those seeking adventure and everyday practicality here at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This grey SUV/Crossover boasts a sleek exterior that's sure to turn heads, complemented by a comfortable black interior designed for your enjoyment on every journey. With its reliable gasoline engine and efficient Variable Transmission, paired with the confidence of 4-wheel drive, you're ready to tackle any road condition Canada throws your way, from city streets to more rugged terrain.

This 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander ES, with 111,246 kilometers on the odometer, offers a comfortable and spacious cabin, making it ideal for families, road trips, or simply hauling your gear. The 4-door design ensures easy access for all passengers, and the practical SUV/Crossover body style provides ample cargo space without compromising on maneuverability. It's a well-rounded vehicle designed to adapt to your lifestyle, offering a blend of comfort, utility, and the added security of all-wheel drive.

Here are 5 features that make this Outlander ES truly stand out:

  • Go Anywhere 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer Canadian winters and explore off-the-beaten-path destinations with the confidence and capability of its advanced 4-wheel drive system.
  • Spacious SUV/Crossover Design: Enjoy generous passenger room and ample cargo capacity, perfect for family outings, sports equipment, or weekend getaways.
  • Sleek Grey Exterior with Comfortable Black Interior: Drive in style with a sophisticated grey exterior that's complemented by a refined and inviting black interior, creating a premium feel.
  • Smooth and Efficient Variable Transmission (CVT): Experience a seamless and fuel-efficient driving experience thanks to the responsive Continuously Variable Transmission.
  • Reliable Gasoline Engine: Benefit from a robust and dependable gasoline powertrain, offering a great balance of performance and efficiency for your daily commute and adventures.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

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905-571-XXXX

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905-571-3460

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$16,989

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander