2019 RAM 2500
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box
Location
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 276,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming Soon...
2019 Ram 2500HD, Big Horn -No Accident- CREW CAB, SRW, 6.7L I-6 CUMMINS DIESEL, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, 4X4, UCONNECT 4C, CLIMATE, Back Up Camera, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Front& Rear Park Sense, Running Boards, Blind Spot& Cross Path Detection, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Transfer Case Skid Plates, Push Button Start, Power Seats- Heated Seats-18 INCH POLISHED ALLOY WHEELS, REAR CAMERA, FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST, SNOW CHIEF PACKAGE,Air Conditioning-Navigation System-Cruise Control-Power Seats-Heated Seats-Factory 5th wheel-Alloy Wheels-Power Windows-Parking Sensors-Keyless Entry-Run & Drive Excellent...Lot's More
Car proof reports are available upon request. For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca
766 Simcoe Street South Oshawa, on.
Vehicle Features
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
