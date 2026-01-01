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<p>Experience the sophisticated comfort and sporty style of this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline, a truly refined sedan ready to elevate your daily drive. Finished in a vibrant red exterior that commands attention, its perfectly complemented by a stylish black and tan interior, creating an inviting and premium cabin ambiance. This Jetta is built for the road, offering a smooth and responsive front-wheel-drive experience with its reliable gasoline engine and seamless automatic transmission. With four doors and ample sedan space, its the perfect blend of practicality and elegance for any driver.</p><p>This particular 2019 Jetta Highline has been well-loved and has 128,267 kilometers on the odometer, representing a fantastic opportunity to own a feature-rich vehicle. At R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles that deliver both value and performance. Come discover why this Volkswagen Jetta Highline is the smart choice for your next automotive adventure.</p><p>Here are five features that bring the sizzle to this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline:</p><ul><li><strong>Luxurious Black and Tan Interior:</strong> Step into a cabin that exudes sophistication, with the striking contrast of black and tan creating a premium and eye-catching aesthetic.</li><li><strong>Vibrant Red Exterior:</strong> Turn heads wherever you go with this Jettas bold and energetic red paint, a colour that perfectly accentuates its sleek sedan design.</li><li><strong>Effortless Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy a smooth and convenient driving experience, with the automatic transmission making every journey, from city commutes to highway cruising, a pleasure.</li><li><strong>Spacious 4-Door Sedan Body Style:</strong> Benefit from the perfect balance of agile handling and ample passenger and cargo space, making this Jetta ideal for everyday life and weekend getaways.</li><li><strong>Trusted Front-Wheel Drive:</strong> Experience confident and capable handling, especially in varying Canadian road conditions, thanks to the reliable front-wheel-drive system.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

128,267 KM

Details Description Features

$16,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Watch This Vehicle
14171722

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,989

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
128,267KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWE57BU8KM038850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black and Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,267 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the sophisticated comfort and sporty style of this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline, a truly refined sedan ready to elevate your daily drive. Finished in a vibrant red exterior that commands attention, it's perfectly complemented by a stylish black and tan interior, creating an inviting and premium cabin ambiance. This Jetta is built for the road, offering a smooth and responsive front-wheel-drive experience with its reliable gasoline engine and seamless automatic transmission. With four doors and ample sedan space, it's the perfect blend of practicality and elegance for any driver.

This particular 2019 Jetta Highline has been well-loved and has 128,267 kilometers on the odometer, representing a fantastic opportunity to own a feature-rich vehicle. At R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles that deliver both value and performance. Come discover why this Volkswagen Jetta Highline is the smart choice for your next automotive adventure.

Here are five features that bring the sizzle to this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline:

  • Luxurious Black and Tan Interior: Step into a cabin that exudes sophistication, with the striking contrast of black and tan creating a premium and eye-catching aesthetic.
  • Vibrant Red Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with this Jetta's bold and energetic red paint, a colour that perfectly accentuates its sleek sedan design.
  • Effortless Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and convenient driving experience, with the automatic transmission making every journey, from city commutes to highway cruising, a pleasure.
  • Spacious 4-Door Sedan Body Style: Benefit from the perfect balance of agile handling and ample passenger and cargo space, making this Jetta ideal for everyday life and weekend getaways.
  • Trusted Front-Wheel Drive: Experience confident and capable handling, especially in varying Canadian road conditions, thanks to the reliable front-wheel-drive system.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE for sale in Oshawa, ON
2019 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE 128,267 KM $16,989 + tax & lic

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R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

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905-571-XXXX

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905-571-3460

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$16,989

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2019 Volkswagen Jetta