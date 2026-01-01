$16,989+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$16,989
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black and Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,267 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the sophisticated comfort and sporty style of this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline, a truly refined sedan ready to elevate your daily drive. Finished in a vibrant red exterior that commands attention, it's perfectly complemented by a stylish black and tan interior, creating an inviting and premium cabin ambiance. This Jetta is built for the road, offering a smooth and responsive front-wheel-drive experience with its reliable gasoline engine and seamless automatic transmission. With four doors and ample sedan space, it's the perfect blend of practicality and elegance for any driver.
This particular 2019 Jetta Highline has been well-loved and has 128,267 kilometers on the odometer, representing a fantastic opportunity to own a feature-rich vehicle. At R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles that deliver both value and performance. Come discover why this Volkswagen Jetta Highline is the smart choice for your next automotive adventure.
Here are five features that bring the sizzle to this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline:
- Luxurious Black and Tan Interior: Step into a cabin that exudes sophistication, with the striking contrast of black and tan creating a premium and eye-catching aesthetic.
- Vibrant Red Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with this Jetta's bold and energetic red paint, a colour that perfectly accentuates its sleek sedan design.
- Effortless Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and convenient driving experience, with the automatic transmission making every journey, from city commutes to highway cruising, a pleasure.
- Spacious 4-Door Sedan Body Style: Benefit from the perfect balance of agile handling and ample passenger and cargo space, making this Jetta ideal for everyday life and weekend getaways.
- Trusted Front-Wheel Drive: Experience confident and capable handling, especially in varying Canadian road conditions, thanks to the reliable front-wheel-drive system.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
Call Dealer
905-571-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-571-3460