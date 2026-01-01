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<p>Your Trusted Ottawa Dealership for Over 30 Years</p><p>Family-owned and operated, we offer a wide selection of thoroughly inspected, quality pre-owned vehicles.</p><p>Transparent, no-haggle pricing and a no-pressure environment.</p><p>We provide flexible financing solutions with major banks (On Approved Credit)</p><p>Extended warranty coverage, including lifetime engine guarantees and unlimited kilometer warranties are available at additional costs.</p><p>We service what we sell, and our experienced team is here to assist you every step of the way.</p><p>Contact Us:</p><p>For more information about our vehicles or to schedule a viewing, please reach out to our knowledgeable sales staff at any time.</p><p>1138 Carling Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3</p><p>613-260-0373</p><p>We look forward to helping you find the perfect vehicle.</p><p></p><p><span>Important Information:</span></p><p>Advertised prices may include finance incentives.</p><p>Cash purchases are subject to a $1,500 surcharge.</p><p>Certification is available for an additional $999 plus HST and licensing.</p><p>Vehicles listed without certification are sold As ls per OMVIC regulations, and are not represented as being in roadworthy condition. These vehicles may or may not require significant repairs and cannot be registered or driven in their current state unless certified.</p>

2001 BMW 330Ci

121,358 KM

Details Description

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+ taxes & licensing
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2001 BMW 330Ci

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2001 BMW 330Ci

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Location

Janex Auto Sales

1138 Carling Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-260-0373

  1. 14450701
  2. 14450701
  3. 14450701
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$CALL

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Used
121,358KM
VIN WBABS534X1EV85976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 26125A
  • Mileage 121,358 KM

Vehicle Description

Your Trusted Ottawa Dealership for Over 30 Years

Family-owned and operated, we offer a wide selection of thoroughly inspected, quality pre-owned vehicles.

Transparent, no-haggle pricing and a no-pressure environment.

We provide flexible financing solutions with major banks (On Approved Credit)

Extended warranty coverage, including lifetime engine guarantees and unlimited kilometer warranties are available at additional costs.

We service what we sell, and our experienced team is here to assist you every step of the way.

Contact Us:

For more information about our vehicles or to schedule a viewing, please reach out to our knowledgeable sales staff at any time.

1138 Carling Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-260-0373

We look forward to helping you find the perfect vehicle.

Important Information:

Advertised prices may include finance incentives.

Cash purchases are subject to a $1,500 surcharge.

Certification is available for an additional $999 plus HST and licensing.

Vehicles listed without certification are sold As ls per OMVIC regulations, and are not represented as being in roadworthy condition. These vehicles may or may not require significant repairs and cannot be registered or driven in their current state unless certified.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1138 Carling Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
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Janex Auto Sales

613-260-0373

2001 BMW 330Ci