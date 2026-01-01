Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Subaru ASCENT

61,001 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Subaru ASCENT

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14459140.823864933?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=17465

2023 Subaru ASCENT

Limited

Location

Janex Auto Sales

1138 Carling Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-260-0373

  1. 14459140.823864933?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=17465
  2. 14459140
  3. 14459140
  4. 14459140
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
61,001KM
VIN 4S4WMAPD1P3452914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26195
  • Mileage 61,001 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Janex Auto Sales

Used 2023 Subaru ASCENT Limited for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Subaru ASCENT Limited 61,001 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2001 BMW 330Ci Premium for sale in Ottawa, ON
2001 BMW 330Ci Premium 121,358 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 RAM 1500 Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD 218,888 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email Janex Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Janex Auto Sales

Janex Auto Sales

Sales

1138 Carling Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-260-XXXX

(click to show)

613-260-0373

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Janex Auto Sales

613-260-0373

2023 Subaru ASCENT