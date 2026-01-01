$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Subaru ASCENT
Limited
2023 Subaru ASCENT
Limited
Location
Janex Auto Sales
1138 Carling Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
613-260-0373
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
61,001KM
VIN 4S4WMAPD1P3452914
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26195
- Mileage 61,001 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Janex Auto Sales
Sales
1138 Carling Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
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Janex Auto Sales
613-260-0373
2023 Subaru ASCENT