$2,800+ taxes & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GT HATCH | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | BOSE | FULL PWR
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GT HATCH | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | BOSE | FULL PWR
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$2,800
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Mica
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 334,476 KM
Vehicle Description
*VEHICLE SOLD AS IS NOT CERTIFIED!* GT Hatch w/ Leather, sunroof, heated seats, premium Bose audio system, keyless entry w/ push start, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror and more!!We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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613-746-8500