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*VEHICLE SOLD AS IS NOT CERTIFIED!* GT Hatch w/ Leather, sunroof, heated seats, premium Bose audio system, keyless entry w/ push start, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror and more!!We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold As Is.

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

334,476 KM

Details Description

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT HATCH | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | BOSE | FULL PWR

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14268593

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT HATCH | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | BOSE | FULL PWR

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14268593
  2. 14268593
  3. 14268593
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$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
334,476KM
VIN JM1BL1M5XB1485790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Mica
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 334,476 KM

Vehicle Description

*VEHICLE SOLD AS IS NOT CERTIFIED!* GT Hatch w/ Leather, sunroof, heated seats, premium Bose audio system, keyless entry w/ push start, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror and more!!We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$2,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2011 Mazda MAZDA3