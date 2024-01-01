Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats!</b><br> <br> Compare at $10404 - Our Price is just $10101! <br> <br> For a stylish, well-appointed crossover that wont break the bank, this versatile Nissan Murano delivers a fantastic value. This 2011 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>Enjoy a premium crafted crossover experience. This Nissan Murano leads with innovation and follows through with devotion to the smallest detail. An unmistakable exterior draws you in. The well-appointed interior creates a personal environment for the driver while keeping your passengers comfortable. A potent drivetrain delivers confident, refined control. Embrace the details. Delight in technology. It all starts with a touch of the push-button ignition. This SUV has 150,695 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2011 Nissan Murano

150,695 KM

Details Description Features

$10,101

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Nissan Murano

SL - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Murano

SL - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

  1. 11047088
  2. 11047088
  3. 11047088
  4. 11047088
  5. 11047088
  6. 11047088
  7. 11047088
  8. 11047088
  9. 11047088
  10. 11047088
  11. 11047088
  12. 11047088
  13. 11047088
  14. 11047088
  15. 11047088
  16. 11047088
  17. 11047088
  18. 11047088
  19. 11047088
  20. 11047088
  21. 11047088
  22. 11047088
  23. 11047088
  24. 11047088
  25. 11047088
Contact Seller

$10,101

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
150,695KM
Used
VIN JN8AZ1MW1BW175487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,695 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats!

Compare at $10404 - Our Price is just $10101!

For a stylish, well-appointed crossover that won't break the bank, this versatile Nissan Murano delivers a fantastic value. This 2011 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Enjoy a premium crafted crossover experience. This Nissan Murano leads with innovation and follows through with devotion to the smallest detail. An unmistakable exterior draws you in. The well-appointed interior creates a personal environment for the driver while keeping your passengers comfortable. A potent drivetrain delivers confident, refined control. Embrace the details. Delight in technology. It all starts with a touch of the push-button ignition. This SUV has 150,695 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Tailgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2022 Cadillac XT6 Sport SPORT, BLACK ONYX, SUNROOF, 7 SEATER, AWD, LOADED! for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Cadillac XT6 Sport SPORT, BLACK ONYX, SUNROOF, 7 SEATER, AWD, LOADED! 59,752 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L FWD - Bluetooth - $154 B/W for sale in Nepean, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L FWD - Bluetooth - $154 B/W 87,199 KM $18,890 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata 2.5L Preferred - Heated Seats - $188 B/W for sale in Nepean, ON
2021 Hyundai Sonata 2.5L Preferred - Heated Seats - $188 B/W 39,063 KM $26,190 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-2587

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,101

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Murano