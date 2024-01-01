$10,101+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2011 Nissan Murano
SL - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2011 Nissan Murano
SL - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$10,101
+ taxes & licensing
150,695KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JN8AZ1MW1BW175487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,695 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats!
Compare at $10404 - Our Price is just $10101!
For a stylish, well-appointed crossover that won't break the bank, this versatile Nissan Murano delivers a fantastic value. This 2011 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Enjoy a premium crafted crossover experience. This Nissan Murano leads with innovation and follows through with devotion to the smallest detail. An unmistakable exterior draws you in. The well-appointed interior creates a personal environment for the driver while keeping your passengers comfortable. A potent drivetrain delivers confident, refined control. Embrace the details. Delight in technology. It all starts with a touch of the push-button ignition. This SUV has 150,695 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Compare at $10404 - Our Price is just $10101!
For a stylish, well-appointed crossover that won't break the bank, this versatile Nissan Murano delivers a fantastic value. This 2011 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Enjoy a premium crafted crossover experience. This Nissan Murano leads with innovation and follows through with devotion to the smallest detail. An unmistakable exterior draws you in. The well-appointed interior creates a personal environment for the driver while keeping your passengers comfortable. A potent drivetrain delivers confident, refined control. Embrace the details. Delight in technology. It all starts with a touch of the push-button ignition. This SUV has 150,695 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Cadillac XT6 Sport SPORT, BLACK ONYX, SUNROOF, 7 SEATER, AWD, LOADED! 59,752 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L FWD - Bluetooth - $154 B/W 87,199 KM $18,890 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Sonata 2.5L Preferred - Heated Seats - $188 B/W 39,063 KM $26,190 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,101
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2011 Nissan Murano