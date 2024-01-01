$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2012 Toyota RAV4
BASE - Bluetooth
2012 Toyota RAV4
BASE - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
157,738KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3ZF4DV2CW150081
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour FA10
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0429A
- Mileage 157,738 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows!
The Toyota RAV4 stands out in the competitive compact SUV segment. This 2012 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
In the segment of compact SUVs, the 2012 Toyota RAV4 reigns supreme. If you're looking for fuel efficiency, versatility, and reliability in a small SUV, the 2012 Toyota RAV4 is the perfect fit. In the 2012 Toyota RAV4, Toyota has managed to deliver car-like ride and handling characteristics in a vehicle with a tall ride height and ground clearance. Safety is paramount at Toyota, so the RAV4 is wrapped in high-strength steel for increased rigidity and improved ride, handling and steering. For 2012, the Toyota RAV4 also gained a new standard audio head unit featuring Bluetooth hands-free phone connectivity and music streaming for added convenience. This SUV has 157,738 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
The Toyota RAV4 stands out in the competitive compact SUV segment. This 2012 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
In the segment of compact SUVs, the 2012 Toyota RAV4 reigns supreme. If you're looking for fuel efficiency, versatility, and reliability in a small SUV, the 2012 Toyota RAV4 is the perfect fit. In the 2012 Toyota RAV4, Toyota has managed to deliver car-like ride and handling characteristics in a vehicle with a tall ride height and ground clearance. Safety is paramount at Toyota, so the RAV4 is wrapped in high-strength steel for increased rigidity and improved ride, handling and steering. For 2012, the Toyota RAV4 also gained a new standard audio head unit featuring Bluetooth hands-free phone connectivity and music streaming for added convenience. This SUV has 157,738 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
POWER DOORS
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player -inc: aux input jack, (6) speakers, auto sound levelizer (ASL), Bluetooth capability, USB port
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
Rear window defroster w/timer
Retained accessory pwr
Overhead sunglass storage
Map lamps
Roof mounted antenna
Front centre console box
Coat hooks
Illuminated ignition key bezel
Dual Vanity Mirrors
12V aux pwr outlet
Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
Upper & lower glove boxes
Full carpeting w/carpeted floor mats
Front seat-back pockets
Dark silver brushed metallic trim
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest
3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls
Cargo area -inc: tie-down rings, under-floor storage compartment, cargo lamp, rear seat remote release
Instrumentation -inc: Optitron gauges, tachometer, coolant temp, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometers, fuel economy meter
Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts, transmission fluid temp
Air conditioning -inc: dust & pollen deodorizing air filter, rear seat heater ducts
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
4-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
Electric pwr steering
Transmission oil cooler
Independent trailing-arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs
Pwr front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes
HD battery, starter, alternator & heater
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Front & rear splash guards
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Full-size spare tire w/steel wheel
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
High solar energy absorbing glass
Colour-keyed moulded spare tire cover
Body-colour pwr heated mirrors w/integrated turn signals
Safety
Rear door child safety locks
3-point seat belts for all seating positions
Front seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Front seat mounted side airbags
Front & rear roll-sensing side-curtain airbags
Driver & front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags -inc: front passenger occupancy classification indicator
Anchor points for child seats
Additional Features
Anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2020 Hyundai KONA Preferred - Heated Seats - $145 B/W 56,440 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Murano SL 174,514 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2012 Toyota RAV4 BASE - Bluetooth 157,738 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2012 Toyota RAV4