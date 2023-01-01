Menu
2012 Toyota Sienna

168,990 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

GO2 Auto

613-335-4003

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-335-4003

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

168,990KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9473877
  • VIN: 5TDXK3DC3CS269318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,990 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Toyota Sienna SE! Loaded with leather, sunroof, heated seats, back up camera, power sliding doors, stunning alloy wheels and the exclusive SE body trim! Van drives absolutely amazing and truly branding the name of Toyota! Financing is available up to 48 months! Damaged credit? WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED!!!!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Satellite Radio
Remote Entry
6 Speed Automatic

