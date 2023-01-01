$18,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Sienna
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
168,990KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9473877
- VIN: 5TDXK3DC3CS269318
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,990 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Toyota Sienna SE! Loaded with leather, sunroof, heated seats, back up camera, power sliding doors, stunning alloy wheels and the exclusive SE body trim! Van drives absolutely amazing and truly branding the name of Toyota! Financing is available up to 48 months! Damaged credit? WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED!!!!
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Satellite Radio
Remote Entry
6 Speed Automatic
