2013 Hyundai Elantra

133,707 KM

$9,900 + tax & licensing

RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

1367 LABRIE AVE 

9900 + TAX + LICENSING>>COMES WITH ONTARIO OR QUEBEC SAFETY>>

AUTOMATIC, 4CYLINDER, BLUETOOTH, AIR CONDITION, STEERING WHEEL CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY. CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS

2013 Hyundai Elantra

133,707 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

133,707KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE4DH180233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,707 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC, 4CYLINDER, BLUETOOTH, AIR CONDITION, STEERING WHEEL CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY. CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Winter Tires
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

