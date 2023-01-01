2014 Subaru Forester...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995 + taxes & licensing
1 1 9 , 2 3 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10553475

10553475 VIN: JF2SJHDC6EH429954

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Mileage 119,236 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling

