$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Subaru Forester
XT Limited
Autoland
4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1
613-794-6011
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
119,236KM
- Listing ID: 10553475
- VIN: JF2SJHDC6EH429954
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,236 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
