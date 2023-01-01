Menu
2014 Subaru Forester

119,236 KM

Details Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Autoland

613-794-6011

XT Limited

XT Limited

Location

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

119,236KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10553475
  • VIN: JF2SJHDC6EH429954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,236 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

