2014 Subaru Forester

145,200 KM

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland

613-794-6011

2014 Subaru Forester

2014 Subaru Forester

i Touring

2014 Subaru Forester

i Touring

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

613-794-6011

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

145,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8353935
  • VIN: JF2SJCLC0EH412362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean car Inside and Out AWD Touring, Limited / Fully loaded 2.5 L Automatic Drives like new Safety included in the price Financing available $14,500 + HST Leather Backup Camera Bluetooth Panoramic roof Heated seats Power heated mirrors All Wheel Drive Autoland

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoland

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

