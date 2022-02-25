$14,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-794-6011
2014 Subaru Forester
i Touring
Location
Autoland
4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1
613-794-6011
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8353935
- VIN: JF2SJCLC0EH412362
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean car Inside and Out AWD Touring, Limited / Fully loaded 2.5 L Automatic Drives like new Safety included in the price Financing available $14,500 + HST Leather Backup Camera Bluetooth Panoramic roof Heated seats Power heated mirrors All Wheel Drive Autoland
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autoland
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.