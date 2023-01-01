Menu
2014 Toyota Tundra

162,264 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
PLATINUM DEALER SERVICED

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

  Listing ID: 9473880
  VIN: 5TFAY5F10EX357008

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,264 KM

--ONE OWNER--DEALER SERVICED-- Toyota Tundra PLATINUM! Yes, this rare gem just landed and oh wow what a site to see. This truck is truly as clean as it gets in regard to year/mileage!!!! This platinum offers a tonneau cover, leather, quilted seats, 20" alloy wheels, navigation, sunroof, back up camera , 4x4 capability and so much more. Fully serviced at Belair lexus/Toyota!!!!! Truck drives and looks like a dream. Powered by the 5.7 Iforce engine and mated to an automatic transmission. Financing available up to 54 months! Damaged credit? WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Sunroof
Parking Distance Sensors
Satellite Radio
Remote Entry
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

