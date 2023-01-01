$32,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Tundra
PLATINUM DEALER SERVICED
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,264 KM
Vehicle Description
--ONE OWNER--DEALER SERVICED-- Toyota Tundra PLATINUM! Yes, this rare gem just landed and oh wow what a site to see. This truck is truly as clean as it gets in regard to year/mileage!!!! This platinum offers a tonneau cover, leather, quilted seats, 20" alloy wheels, navigation, sunroof, back up camera , 4x4 capability and so much more. Fully serviced at Belair lexus/Toyota!!!!! Truck drives and looks like a dream. Powered by the 5.7 Iforce engine and mated to an automatic transmission. Financing available up to 54 months! Damaged credit? WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED
