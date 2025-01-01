Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan with a touch of European flair? Look no further than this 2014 Volkswagen Jetta COMFORTLINE, available at 613 Rides! This sleek blue beauty boasts a spacious black interior and a powerful 2L I4 engine paired with a smooth manual transmission for an engaging driving experience. With a well-maintained 146,572km on the odometer, this Jetta is ready to hit the road and take you wherever you need to go.</p><p>Enjoy the comfort and convenience of a wide array of features, including heated seats and mirrors to keep you warm in the Canadian winter, a sunroof for those sunny days, and a powerful sound system with SiriusXM Radio and Bluetooth connectivity. The Jetta also offers advanced safety features such as anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags for peace of mind on the road.</p><p>This 2014 Volkswagen Jetta COMFORTLINE is a fantastic option for drivers seeking a blend of style, performance, and affordability. With a warranty available, you can drive confidently knowing youre backed by 613 Rides commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience this great car for yourself!</p><p><strong>Here are 5 key features with sizzle:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with the sunroof.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats & Mirrors:</strong> Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest Canadian days.</li><li><strong>SiriusXM Radio & Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Enjoy your favorite music and stay connected on the go.</li><li><strong>Manual Transmission:</strong> Engage with the driving experience and enjoy the control of a manual gearbox.</li><li><strong>Warranty Available:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing you have the added peace of mind of a warranty.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

Location

613 Rides

2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

+16135140544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,572 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

2014 Volkswagen Jetta