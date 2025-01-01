$9,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
comfortline
Location
613 Rides
2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0
+16135140544
Certified
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,572 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan with a touch of European flair? Look no further than this 2014 Volkswagen Jetta COMFORTLINE, available at 613 Rides! This sleek blue beauty boasts a spacious black interior and a powerful 2L I4 engine paired with a smooth manual transmission for an engaging driving experience. With a well-maintained 146,572km on the odometer, this Jetta is ready to hit the road and take you wherever you need to go.
Enjoy the comfort and convenience of a wide array of features, including heated seats and mirrors to keep you warm in the Canadian winter, a sunroof for those sunny days, and a powerful sound system with SiriusXM Radio and Bluetooth connectivity. The Jetta also offers advanced safety features such as anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags for peace of mind on the road.
This 2014 Volkswagen Jetta COMFORTLINE is a fantastic option for drivers seeking a blend of style, performance, and affordability. With a warranty available, you can drive confidently knowing you're backed by 613 Rides' commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience this great car for yourself!
Here are 5 key features with sizzle:
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with the sunroof.
- Heated Seats & Mirrors: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest Canadian days.
- SiriusXM Radio & Bluetooth Connectivity: Enjoy your favorite music and stay connected on the go.
- Manual Transmission: Engage with the driving experience and enjoy the control of a manual gearbox.
- Warranty Available: Drive with confidence knowing you have the added peace of mind of a warranty.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
