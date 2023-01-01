Menu
Used 2015 Ford F-550 4x4 for sale in Ottawa, ON

2015 Ford F-550

225,870 KM

Details

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-550

4x4

2015 Ford F-550

4x4

Location

Used Trucks Ottawa

1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

613-850-2886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

225,870KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Flatbed
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 225,870 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used Trucks Ottawa

Used Trucks Ottawa

1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used Trucks Ottawa

613-850-2886

2015 Ford F-550