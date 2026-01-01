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<p>Discover the perfect blend of practicality and premium comfort with this stunning blue 2015 Honda CR-V Touring, now available at Janex Auto Sales. This versatile SUV is designed for adventure and everyday life, offering ample space for passengers and cargo, all wrapped in a sleek and stylish package. The all-wheel-drive system provides confident handling in any Canadian weather condition, while the smooth Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) ensures an efficient and enjoyable ride. Step inside and experience a refined interior that prioritizes your comfort and convenience, making every journey a pleasure.</p><p>With 168,000 kilometers, this Honda CR-V Touring has been well-maintained and is ready for many more miles of reliable service. Its the ideal choice for families, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone seeking a dependable and feature-rich vehicle that doesnt compromise on style or capability. Come down to Janex Auto Sales and see for yourself why the CR-V remains a top contender in its class.</p><p>Here are five sizzling features that make this 2015 Honda CR-V Touring truly stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Leather-Trimmed Seats:</strong> Sink into luxurious comfort with the premium leather-trimmed interior, adding a touch of sophistication to every drive.</li><li><strong>Power Moonroof:</strong> Let in the sunshine or enjoy a starry night with the convenient power moonroof, creating an open and airy cabin atmosphere.</li><li><strong>Navigation System:</strong> Never lose your way again with the integrated navigation system, guiding you effortlessly to your destinations.</li><li><strong>Heated Front Seats:</strong> Conquer those chilly Canadian mornings with the cozy warmth of heated front seats, ensuring a comfortable start to your day.</li><li><strong>Smart Entry and Push Button Start:</strong> Experience modern convenience with the smart entry system, allowing you to unlock the doors and start the engine with just the push of a button.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2015 Honda CR-V

168,000 KM

Details Description Features

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2015 Honda CR-V

Touring

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14507302

2015 Honda CR-V

Touring

Location

Janex Auto Sales

1138 Carling Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-260-0373

  1. 1785186447404
  2. 1785186447946
  3. 1785186448383
  4. 1785186448797
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Used
168,000KM
VIN 5J6RM4H97FL806554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 26207
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of practicality and premium comfort with this stunning blue 2015 Honda CR-V Touring, now available at Janex Auto Sales. This versatile SUV is designed for adventure and everyday life, offering ample space for passengers and cargo, all wrapped in a sleek and stylish package. The all-wheel-drive system provides confident handling in any Canadian weather condition, while the smooth Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) ensures an efficient and enjoyable ride. Step inside and experience a refined interior that prioritizes your comfort and convenience, making every journey a pleasure.

With 168,000 kilometers, this Honda CR-V Touring has been well-maintained and is ready for many more miles of reliable service. It's the ideal choice for families, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone seeking a dependable and feature-rich vehicle that doesn't compromise on style or capability. Come down to Janex Auto Sales and see for yourself why the CR-V remains a top contender in its class.

Here are five sizzling features that make this 2015 Honda CR-V Touring truly stand out:

  • Leather-Trimmed Seats: Sink into luxurious comfort with the premium leather-trimmed interior, adding a touch of sophistication to every drive.
  • Power Moonroof: Let in the sunshine or enjoy a starry night with the convenient power moonroof, creating an open and airy cabin atmosphere.
  • Navigation System: Never lose your way again with the integrated navigation system, guiding you effortlessly to your destinations.
  • Heated Front Seats: Conquer those chilly Canadian mornings with the cozy warmth of heated front seats, ensuring a comfortable start to your day.
  • Smart Entry and Push Button Start: Experience modern convenience with the smart entry system, allowing you to unlock the doors and start the engine with just the push of a button.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2015 Honda CR-V