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2015 Honda CR-V
Touring
2015 Honda CR-V
Touring
Location
Janex Auto Sales
1138 Carling Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
613-260-0373
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 26207
- Mileage 168,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of practicality and premium comfort with this stunning blue 2015 Honda CR-V Touring, now available at Janex Auto Sales. This versatile SUV is designed for adventure and everyday life, offering ample space for passengers and cargo, all wrapped in a sleek and stylish package. The all-wheel-drive system provides confident handling in any Canadian weather condition, while the smooth Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) ensures an efficient and enjoyable ride. Step inside and experience a refined interior that prioritizes your comfort and convenience, making every journey a pleasure.
With 168,000 kilometers, this Honda CR-V Touring has been well-maintained and is ready for many more miles of reliable service. It's the ideal choice for families, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone seeking a dependable and feature-rich vehicle that doesn't compromise on style or capability. Come down to Janex Auto Sales and see for yourself why the CR-V remains a top contender in its class.
Here are five sizzling features that make this 2015 Honda CR-V Touring truly stand out:
- Leather-Trimmed Seats: Sink into luxurious comfort with the premium leather-trimmed interior, adding a touch of sophistication to every drive.
- Power Moonroof: Let in the sunshine or enjoy a starry night with the convenient power moonroof, creating an open and airy cabin atmosphere.
- Navigation System: Never lose your way again with the integrated navigation system, guiding you effortlessly to your destinations.
- Heated Front Seats: Conquer those chilly Canadian mornings with the cozy warmth of heated front seats, ensuring a comfortable start to your day.
- Smart Entry and Push Button Start: Experience modern convenience with the smart entry system, allowing you to unlock the doors and start the engine with just the push of a button.
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