$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2015 Toyota Camry
HYBRID XLE - Navigation - Sunroof
2015 Toyota Camry
HYBRID XLE - Navigation - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
162,523KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4T1BD1FK2FU176704
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour P-dawn Gry Mica
- Interior Colour LB20
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1949
- Mileage 162,523 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Blind Spot Detection!
The Toyota Camry Hybrid takes a reliable sedan and makes it even more fuel efficient. This 2015 Toyota Camry Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2015 Toyota Camry Hybrid gives you all the style and sophistication of the refreshed 2015 Camry with the fuel-savings of Toyota's class leading hybrid technology. This mid-size sedan offers updated exterior styling from front to back as well as a more spacious, updated interior. The new Camry has a wider stance and lower profile giving a more athletic look than ever before. Revised steering, braking, and suspension tuning have given the 2015 Toyota Camry a livelier, more responsive feel. Toyota's midsize sedan still qualifies as one of the most comfortable, easy-to-drive midsize sedans you can buy. This sedan has 162,523 kms. It's p-dawn gry mica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Blind Spot Detection, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
The Toyota Camry Hybrid takes a reliable sedan and makes it even more fuel efficient. This 2015 Toyota Camry Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2015 Toyota Camry Hybrid gives you all the style and sophistication of the refreshed 2015 Camry with the fuel-savings of Toyota's class leading hybrid technology. This mid-size sedan offers updated exterior styling from front to back as well as a more spacious, updated interior. The new Camry has a wider stance and lower profile giving a more athletic look than ever before. Revised steering, braking, and suspension tuning have given the 2015 Toyota Camry a livelier, more responsive feel. Toyota's midsize sedan still qualifies as one of the most comfortable, easy-to-drive midsize sedans you can buy. This sedan has 162,523 kms. It's p-dawn gry mica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Blind Spot Detection, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Navigation
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2018 Subaru Impreza 4-dr Touring AT - Aluminum Wheels 143,340 KM $15,998 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline - Power Liftgate 19,781 KM $26,498 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Highlander Limited - Sunroof - Leather Seats 39,571 KM $50,498 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2015 Toyota Camry