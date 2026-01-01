$15,871+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Toyota RAV4
FWD 4dr XLE
2015 Toyota RAV4
FWD 4dr XLE
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$15,871
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
139,341KM
VIN 2T3WFREV1FW156053
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,341 KM
Vehicle Description
XLE w/ Heated seats, navigation, backup camera, roof rack, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth, A./FM/CD player and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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$15,871
+ taxes & licensing>
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2015 Toyota RAV4