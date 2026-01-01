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XLE w/ Heated seats, navigation, backup camera, roof rack, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth, A./FM/CD player and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2015 Toyota RAV4

139,341 KM

Details Description

$15,871

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota RAV4

FWD 4dr XLE

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14165122.813482641?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=23099

2015 Toyota RAV4

FWD 4dr XLE

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14165122.813482641?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=23099
  2. 14165122
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$15,871

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
139,341KM
VIN 2T3WFREV1FW156053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,341 KM

Vehicle Description

XLE w/ Heated seats, navigation, backup camera, roof rack, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth, A./FM/CD player and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$15,871

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2015 Toyota RAV4