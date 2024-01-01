Menu
Splitting the difference between SUV and traditional station wagon, the five-passenger Venza manages to be even more versatile, roomy, and comfortable than it looks. -Car and Driver This 2015 Toyota Venza is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>The 2015 Toyota Venza is a versatile, fun to drive midsize crossover loaded with standard features and available options. It handles as easily as a car but gives you all the added passenger room and cargo space of an SUV. With many of its standard features options in a typical crossover, the Venza is as convenient as it is comfortable.This SUV has 108,007 kms. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,007 KM

Vehicle Description

Splitting the difference between SUV and traditional station wagon, the five-passenger Venza manages to be even more versatile, roomy, and comfortable than it looks. -Car and Driver This 2015 Toyota Venza is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2015 Toyota Venza is a versatile, fun to drive midsize crossover loaded with standard features and available options. It handles as easily as a car but gives you all the added passenger room and cargo space of an SUV. With many of its standard features options in a typical crossover, the Venza is as convenient as it is comfortable.This SUV has 108,007 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Toyota Venza