Rev up your driving experience with the 2016 Ford Focus ST, a stunning manual transmission hatchback thats been tastefully modified for style and performance. Feel the rush of the road with the included sunroof, perfect for enjoying those sunny drives. Slide into the drivers seat and enjoy the comfort and support of Recaro leather racing seats, designed to keep you firmly in place during spirited driving. This 2016 Focus ST is a true enthusiasts dream, offering the perfect blend of performance, style, and comfort. Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a meticulously cared-for and upgraded Focus ST.

Location

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

VIN 1FADP3L96GL333679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA925
  • Mileage 121,485 KM

Vehicle Description

Rev up your driving experience with the 2016 Ford Focus ST, a stunning manual transmission hatchback thats been tastefully modified for style and performance. Feel the rush of the road with the included sunroof, perfect for enjoying those sunny drives. Slide into the driver's seat and enjoy the comfort and support of Recaro leather racing seats, designed to keep you firmly in place during spirited driving. This 2016 Focus ST is a true enthusiasts dream, offering the perfect blend of performance, style, and comfort. Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a meticulously cared-for and upgraded Focus ST.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

