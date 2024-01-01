$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Ford Focus
ST Hatch ST, Loaded, Recaro Seats, Easy $0 down financing
2016 Ford Focus
ST Hatch ST, Loaded, Recaro Seats, Easy $0 down financing
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
121,485KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FADP3L96GL333679
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA925
- Mileage 121,485 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Rev up your driving experience with the 2016 Ford Focus ST, a stunning manual transmission hatchback thats been tastefully modified for style and performance. Feel the rush of the road with the included sunroof, perfect for enjoying those sunny drives. Slide into the driver's seat and enjoy the comfort and support of Recaro leather racing seats, designed to keep you firmly in place during spirited driving. This 2016 Focus ST is a true enthusiasts dream, offering the perfect blend of performance, style, and comfort. Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a meticulously cared-for and upgraded Focus ST.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From AutoAgents
2021 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD Ram Express 31,652 KM $39,900 + tax & lic
2015 Lexus NX 200t AWD 137,057 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra Limited 109,022 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email AutoAgents
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
Call Dealer
613-909-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2016 Ford Focus