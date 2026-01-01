$12,990+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Compass
4WD High Altitude | Sunroof | Leather | Low KM's
2016 Jeep Compass
4WD High Altitude | Sunroof | Leather | Low KM's
Location
Barrhaven Chrysler
510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5
613-656-6526
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P18591
- Mileage 98,228 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2016 Jeep Compass High Altitude in stunning Black with a robust 4×4 drivetrain, offering an above-average handling for those versatile road conditions. The exterior of this SUV comes with unique features such as Body-Colour Fascia with a Bright Insert, Bright Side Roof Rails, and Body-Colour Liftgate Applique that enhance its bold looks. The Bright Grille and Body-Colour Door Handles add a touch of sophistication, while the Power Sunroof completes the package, allowing sunlight to brighten up your drive. Inside, the Compass boasts a refined cabin with Silver Interior Accents and Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass that provides both style and comfort. It features a Power 6-Way Adjustable Driver Seat and Heated Front Seats wrapped in fine leather, along with a Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel for that remarkable touch of luxury. The Rear 60/40 Folding & Reclining Seat ensures versatility for cargo space and passenger comfort. Tech-savvy buyers will appreciate the Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control for a seamless driving experience, and for those seeking safety, the brake assist feature provides added security on the road. Equipped with air conditioning and cruise control, every journey is set to be as comfortable as possible. This SUV is perfectly suited for families, adventurers, and those with a love for off-road exploration who value style and capability. Get in touch with our dealership today for more information and to schedule a test drive in this exquisite Jeep Compass High Altitude. *Advertised price is for finance purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,000.00. Paying retail price for purchase plus taxes and licensing*
Vehicle Features
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Exterior
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