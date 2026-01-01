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Introducing the 2016 Jeep Compass High Altitude in stunning Black with a robust 4×4 drivetrain, offering an above-average handling for those versatile road conditions. The exterior of this SUV comes with unique features such as Body-Colour Fascia with a Bright Insert, Bright Side Roof Rails, and Body-Colour Liftgate Applique that enhance its bold looks. The Bright Grille and Body-Colour Door Handles add a touch of sophistication, while the Power Sunroof completes the package, allowing sunlight to brighten up your drive. Inside, the Compass boasts a refined cabin with Silver Interior Accents and Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass that provides both style and comfort. It features a Power 6-Way Adjustable Driver Seat and Heated Front Seats wrapped in fine leather, along with a Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel for that remarkable touch of luxury. The Rear 60/40 Folding & Reclining Seat ensures versatility for cargo space and passenger comfort. Tech-savvy buyers will appreciate the Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control for a seamless driving experience, and for those seeking safety, the brake assist feature provides added security on the road. Equipped with air conditioning and cruise control, every journey is set to be as comfortable as possible. This SUV is perfectly suited for families, adventurers, and those with a love for off-road exploration who value style and capability. Get in touch with our dealership today for more information and to schedule a test drive in this exquisite Jeep Compass High Altitude. *Advertised price is for finance purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,000.00. Paying retail price for purchase plus taxes and licensing*

2016 Jeep Compass

98,228 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Jeep Compass

4WD High Altitude | Sunroof | Leather | Low KM's

Watch This Vehicle
14233205

2016 Jeep Compass

4WD High Altitude | Sunroof | Leather | Low KM's

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

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Contact Seller

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
98,228KM
VIN 1C4NJDAB7GD571353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P18591
  • Mileage 98,228 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2016 Jeep Compass High Altitude in stunning Black with a robust 4×4 drivetrain, offering an above-average handling for those versatile road conditions. The exterior of this SUV comes with unique features such as Body-Colour Fascia with a Bright Insert, Bright Side Roof Rails, and Body-Colour Liftgate Applique that enhance its bold looks. The Bright Grille and Body-Colour Door Handles add a touch of sophistication, while the Power Sunroof completes the package, allowing sunlight to brighten up your drive. Inside, the Compass boasts a refined cabin with Silver Interior Accents and Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass that provides both style and comfort. It features a Power 6-Way Adjustable Driver Seat and Heated Front Seats wrapped in fine leather, along with a Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel for that remarkable touch of luxury. The Rear 60/40 Folding & Reclining Seat ensures versatility for cargo space and passenger comfort. Tech-savvy buyers will appreciate the Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control for a seamless driving experience, and for those seeking safety, the brake assist feature provides added security on the road. Equipped with air conditioning and cruise control, every journey is set to be as comfortable as possible. This SUV is perfectly suited for families, adventurers, and those with a love for off-road exploration who value style and capability. Get in touch with our dealership today for more information and to schedule a test drive in this exquisite Jeep Compass High Altitude. *Advertised price is for finance purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,000.00. Paying retail price for purchase plus taxes and licensing*

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers

Additional Features

Driver Door Bin
Transmission: 5 Speed Manual
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel tank capacity: 51.0L
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7')
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear tires: 215/60TR17.0
Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs)
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Front tires: 215/60TR17.0
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Rear cargo: liftgate
Speakers: 4
Ramp breakover angle: 21 deg
Fuel economy city: 10.6L/100 km
Approach angle: 20 deg
Torque: 165 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
GVWR: 2,075kg (4,575lbs)
Payload: 420kg (926lbs)
Horsepower: 172hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 172hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine torque: 165 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Departure angle: 29 deg
Fuel economy highway: 8.6L/100 km
Wheel size: 17
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82)
Front legroom: 1,032mm (40.6)
Rear headroom: 1,013mm (39.9)
Front headroom: 1,033mm (40.7)
Rear shoulder room: 1,372mm (54.0)
Rear legroom: 1,001mm (39.4)
Front hiproom: 1,328mm (52.3)
Rear hiproom: 1,295mm (51.0)
Wheelbase: 2,634mm (103.7)
Ground clearance (min): 206mm (8.1)
Front shoulder room: 1,387mm (54.6)
Exterior length: 4,448mm (175.1)
Exterior body width: 1,814mm (71.4)
Exterior height: 1,651mm (65.0)
Fuel economy combined: 9.7L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,478kg (3,258lbs)
Passenger volume: 2,868L (101.3 cu.ft.)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Engine litres: 2.4L
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior rear cargo volume: 643 L (23 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,515 L (54 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

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613-656-XXXX

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613-656-6526

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$12,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

2016 Jeep Compass