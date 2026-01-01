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Ready for adventure, the 2023 Subaru Ascent Limited 8-Passenger in a stunning blue shade offers all-wheel-drive capability, ensuring superb control and handling on any road. The bold exterior is complemented by elegant alloy wheels, while the convenience of keyless entry makes everyday driving a breeze. Step inside, and youll immediately notice the attention to detail with premium leather seats, leatherette door trims, and a sophisticated leather gear shifter. The meticulously designed interior can comfortably accommodate up to eight passengers, making it perfect for family travels or group outings. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, this SUV boasts a comprehensive navigation system and smart device integration for seamless entertainment. Stay connected and informed with features like the backup camera, satellite radio, and Bluetooth connection. The Ascent ensures peace of mind with advanced safety highlights, including lane assist, adaptive cruise control, and brake assist, to name just a few. Whether youre a growing family or an adventure-seeker, the Subaru Ascent Limited has the perfect blend of space, comfort, and innovative features. Reach out to Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram today to learn more about this exceptional vehicle and take it for a test drive.

2023 Subaru ASCENT

60,391 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Subaru ASCENT

Limited 8-Passenger

Watch This Vehicle
14499541

2023 Subaru ASCENT

Limited 8-Passenger

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

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Contact Seller

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
60,391KM
VIN 4S4WMAPD1P3452914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1958
  • Mileage 60,391 KM

Vehicle Description

Ready for adventure, the 2023 Subaru Ascent Limited 8-Passenger in a stunning blue shade offers all-wheel-drive capability, ensuring superb control and handling on any road. The bold exterior is complemented by elegant alloy wheels, while the convenience of keyless entry makes everyday driving a breeze. Step inside, and you'll immediately notice the attention to detail with premium leather seats, leatherette door trims, and a sophisticated leather gear shifter. The meticulously designed interior can comfortably accommodate up to eight passengers, making it perfect for family travels or group outings. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, this SUV boasts a comprehensive navigation system and smart device integration for seamless entertainment. Stay connected and informed with features like the backup camera, satellite radio, and Bluetooth connection. The Ascent ensures peace of mind with advanced safety highlights, including lane assist, adaptive cruise control, and brake assist, to name just a few. Whether you're a growing family or an adventure-seeker, the Subaru Ascent Limited has the perfect blend of space, comfort, and innovative features. Reach out to Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram today to learn more about this exceptional vehicle and take it for a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Trailer Sway Control
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C

Trim

Leather upholstery

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
HVAC memory
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: leather
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
3rd row seats: bench
Number of doors: 4
Wheel size: 20
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Turning radius: 5.8m (19.0')
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Cylinder configuration: H-4
Ramp breakover angle: 18 deg
Max seating capacity: 8
Departure angle: 22 deg
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Approach angle: 18 deg
Rear cargo: power liftgate
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy city: 12.3L/100 km
Fuel economy highway: 9.4L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Compression ratio: 10.60 to 1
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Speaker type: harman/kardon
Internet access capable: selective service
Tailpipe finisher: polished
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Ground clearance (min): 220mm (8.7)
Front legroom: 1,072mm (42.2)
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection (BSD) warning
Fuel economy combined: 11.0L/100 km
Front headroom: 1,026mm (40.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,532mm (60.3)
Front tires: 245/50HR20.0
Rear tires: 245/50HR20.0
Speakers: 14
3rd row legroom: 804mm (31.7)
Exterior body width: 1,930mm (76.0)
GVWR: 2,721kg (5,999lbs)
Appearance: analog
Adaptive Cruise Control: EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane departure: EyeSight Lane Keep Assist active
Forward collision: EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking mitigation
Smart device integration: STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Rear headroom: 984mm (38.7)
Primary LCD size: 11.6
Rear collision: Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB) mitigation
Horsepower: 260hp @ 5,600RPM
Torque: 277 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Fuel tank capacity: 73.1L
3rd row hiproom: 1,165mm (45.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,552mm (61.1)
Engine torque: 277 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Towing capacity: 2,270kg (5,004lbs)
Exterior length: 4,998mm (196.8)
Exterior height: 1,819mm (71.6)
Wheelbase: 2,890mm (113.8)
Rear legroom: 979mm (38.5)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Engine litres: 2.4L
Front hiproom: 1,469mm (57.8)
Rear hiproom: 1,453mm (57.2)
Engine bore x stroke: 94.0mm x 86.0mm (3.70 x 3.39)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Moonroof sunshade: power
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: STARLINK Concierge
2nd row sun blinds
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
3rd row headroom: 919mm (36.2)
Drive type: Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive all-wheel
Emergency communication system: STARLINK Connected Services (3-year trial subscription included)
Tracker system: STARLINK Connected Services (3-year trial subscription included)
Interior rear cargo volume: 458 L (16 cu.ft.)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,448mm (57.0)
Passenger volume: 4,253L (150.2 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,061 L (73 cu.ft.)
Hybrid electric powertrain type: none
Hybrid system combined power torque: none
Electric motor horsepower: none
Hybrid system net power: none
Electric motor 1 torque: none
Curb weight: 2,082kg (4,590lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

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613-656-XXXX

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613-656-6526

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$37,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

2023 Subaru ASCENT