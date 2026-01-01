$37,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Subaru ASCENT
Limited 8-Passenger
2023 Subaru ASCENT
Limited 8-Passenger
Location
Barrhaven Chrysler
510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5
613-656-6526
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1958
- Mileage 60,391 KM
Vehicle Description
Ready for adventure, the 2023 Subaru Ascent Limited 8-Passenger in a stunning blue shade offers all-wheel-drive capability, ensuring superb control and handling on any road. The bold exterior is complemented by elegant alloy wheels, while the convenience of keyless entry makes everyday driving a breeze. Step inside, and you'll immediately notice the attention to detail with premium leather seats, leatherette door trims, and a sophisticated leather gear shifter. The meticulously designed interior can comfortably accommodate up to eight passengers, making it perfect for family travels or group outings. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, this SUV boasts a comprehensive navigation system and smart device integration for seamless entertainment. Stay connected and informed with features like the backup camera, satellite radio, and Bluetooth connection. The Ascent ensures peace of mind with advanced safety highlights, including lane assist, adaptive cruise control, and brake assist, to name just a few. Whether you're a growing family or an adventure-seeker, the Subaru Ascent Limited has the perfect blend of space, comfort, and innovative features. Reach out to Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram today to learn more about this exceptional vehicle and take it for a test drive.
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613-656-6526