$11,758+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Juke
SL AWD | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | NAV
2016 Nissan Juke
SL AWD | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$11,758
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 261069
- Mileage 145,326 KM
Vehicle Description
SL All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather, sunroof, heated seats, 360 camera, navigation, premium Rockford Fosgate audio system w/ subwoofer, automatic climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!*This car was used as a previous daily rental*This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500