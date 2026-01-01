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SL All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather, sunroof, heated seats, 360 camera, navigation, premium Rockford Fosgate audio system w/ subwoofer, automatic climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!*This car was used as a previous daily rental*This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2016 Nissan Juke

145,326 KM

Details Description Features

$11,758

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Nissan Juke

SL AWD | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | NAV

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14496664

2016 Nissan Juke

SL AWD | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | NAV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14496664
  2. 14496664
  3. 14496664
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$11,758

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
145,326KM
VIN JN8AF5MV7GT658157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 261069
  • Mileage 145,326 KM

Vehicle Description

SL All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather, sunroof, heated seats, 360 camera, navigation, premium Rockford Fosgate audio system w/ subwoofer, automatic climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!*This car was used as a previous daily rental*This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Leather Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$11,758

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Nissan Juke