2017 Buick Enclave

188,097 KM

$21,980

+ tax & licensing
2017 Buick Enclave

| Premium | AWD | Leather | Heated Seats + Steering Wheel | Sunroof | NAV

2017 Buick Enclave

| Premium | AWD | Leather | Heated Seats + Steering Wheel | Sunroof | NAV

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

$21,980

+ taxes & licensing

188,097KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5GAKVCKD5HJ123635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgandy
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 188,097 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax (no accidents), GM dealer maintained. Equipped with heated/vented leather seats, NAV, hands free Bluetooth, back up camera, power tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio and cruise controls factory remote start, mid row captain seats, rear temperature control, power rear lift gate and more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags
Onstar

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Sideview Mirror Signals
Interval wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Vents
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation
SECURITY ALARM
Heated Steering Wheel
CUP HOLDERS

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Third Row Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Memory Power Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
USB
Parking assist w/rearview camera
Fold Down Rear Seat
Safety Reverse Sensors
Power lift -gate
Power Tilt Steering Column

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wallace Automobiles

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

$21,980

+ taxes & licensing

Wallace Automobiles

613-746-9646

2017 Buick Enclave