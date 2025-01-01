$23,844+ taxes & licensing
2017 Jeep Wrangler
4X4 | ONLY 84,000KMS! | HARD TOP | BLUETOOTH | A/C
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$23,844
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,530KM
VIN 1C4AJWAG7HL556462
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 83,530 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 84,000KMS!! 4X4 w/ Freedom black hard top, Bluetooth, air conditioning, running boards, rear mounted spare tire, leather-steering wheel, cruise control and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
