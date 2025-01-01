Menu
ONLY 84,000KMS!! 4X4 w/ Freedom black hard top, Bluetooth, air conditioning, running boards, rear mounted spare tire, leather-steering wheel, cruise control and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2017 Jeep Wrangler

83,530 KM

$23,844

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Jeep Wrangler

4X4 | ONLY 84,000KMS! | HARD TOP | BLUETOOTH | A/C

13172408

2017 Jeep Wrangler

4X4 | ONLY 84,000KMS! | HARD TOP | BLUETOOTH | A/C

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$23,844

+ taxes & licensing

Used
83,530KM
VIN 1C4AJWAG7HL556462

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 83,530 KM

ONLY 84,000KMS!! 4X4 w/ Freedom black hard top, Bluetooth, air conditioning, running boards, rear mounted spare tire, leather-steering wheel, cruise control and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$23,844

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Jeep Wrangler