$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Mazda CX-9
GT - Navigation
2017 Mazda CX-9
GT - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
106,533KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM3TCBDY7H0136208
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,533 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Head-Up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats!
The 2017 Mazda CX-9 is luxurious and packed with great technology. This 2017 Mazda CX-9 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2017 Mazda CX-9 combines luxury and practicality in an affordable packing. When you slip behind the wheel of Mazda's all-new CX-9, you'll be greeted with levels of luxury you'd expect from a vehicle significantly more expensive. The interior is well appointed, with soft-touch, high-quality materials used throughout. That luxury feeling is topped off with the latest and greatest entertainment and safety technology. This SUV has 106,533 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 227HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-9's trim level is GT. Features on this GT CX-9 include a seven-inch touchscreen with MAZDA CONNECT is standard along with Bluetooth connectivity, steering-wheel audio control, automatic climate control, a tilt and telescoping steering wheel, heated seats, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, rain sensing wipers, automatic dual zone climate control, blind spot monitoring, and smart city brake support. This trim takes it up a notch with a sunroof, a power liftgate, a metal look and chrome grille, fog lamps, heated leather steering wheel, leather seats, chrome cladding, fully automatic and directionally adaptive headlamps, a Bose premium audio system, navigation, SiriusXM, hands free proximity key, head-up display, and lane keep assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Head-up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
The 2017 Mazda CX-9 is luxurious and packed with great technology. This 2017 Mazda CX-9 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2017 Mazda CX-9 combines luxury and practicality in an affordable packing. When you slip behind the wheel of Mazda's all-new CX-9, you'll be greeted with levels of luxury you'd expect from a vehicle significantly more expensive. The interior is well appointed, with soft-touch, high-quality materials used throughout. That luxury feeling is topped off with the latest and greatest entertainment and safety technology. This SUV has 106,533 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 227HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-9's trim level is GT. Features on this GT CX-9 include a seven-inch touchscreen with MAZDA CONNECT is standard along with Bluetooth connectivity, steering-wheel audio control, automatic climate control, a tilt and telescoping steering wheel, heated seats, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, rain sensing wipers, automatic dual zone climate control, blind spot monitoring, and smart city brake support. This trim takes it up a notch with a sunroof, a power liftgate, a metal look and chrome grille, fog lamps, heated leather steering wheel, leather seats, chrome cladding, fully automatic and directionally adaptive headlamps, a Bose premium audio system, navigation, SiriusXM, hands free proximity key, head-up display, and lane keep assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Head-up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 - Bluetooth - SiriusXM 132,695 KM $29,735 + tax & lic
2024 Buick Enclave Essence - Sunroof - Power Liftgate 14,196 KM $64,291 + tax & lic
2020 Buick Encore Preferred PREFERRED, REMOTE START, REAR CAMERA, 18"WHEELS, CERTIFIED 37,221 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2017 Mazda CX-9