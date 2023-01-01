$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used Trucks Ottawa
613-850-2886
2017 Toyota RAV4
2017 Toyota RAV4
awd
Location
Used Trucks Ottawa
1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5
613-850-2886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
191,254KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10415337
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 191,254 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Used Trucks Ottawa
Used Trucks Ottawa
1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5