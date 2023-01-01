$25,724+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
WOLFSBURG AWD | LOW KMS! | HTD LEATHER | RMT START
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
WOLFSBURG AWD | LOW KMS! | HTD LEATHER | RMT START
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$25,724
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,904 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 60,000KMS!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE WOLFSBURG EDITION W/ HEATED TWO-TONE LEATHER SEATS, REMOTE START, BACKUP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, 17-IN ALLOYS, DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY W/ PUSH START AND MORE!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500